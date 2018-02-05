People From Philadelphia Went Completely Nuts After The Eagles Won The Super Bowl
It's the first time the team has ever won a Super Bowl and its fans did not play it cool at all.
In case you missed it, the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Fans watching the game in Philly were super chill about the win, and decided to cheer a little and then go home...
Not! We're talking about Philadelphia fans here: some of the country's most notorious superfans, who stuck with their team for decades despite never winning a Super Bowl.
And. They. Went. NUTS.
Fans were seen marching through streets, yelling "Fuck Tom Brady" — referring, of course, to the Patriots' quarterback.
And they chanted the last name of Eagles quarterback — and now folk hero — Nick Foles.
People climbed the gates of Philadelphia City Hall.
Multiple people were seen jumping off an awning of the Ritz Carlton into a crowd of people in downtown Philly.
Or, you know, doing backflips on it...
Until the awning collapsed.
There was lots of screaming and running.
The city of Philadelphia was so nervous about how citizens would react after the game, it preemptively greased light poles with hydraulic fluid to prevent people from climbing them.
Of course, Eagles fans took that as a challenge to climb the poles.
The police even joked about it on Twitter.
Throughout the night, fires were seen burning in the streets.
One person shared a Snapchat of small fire starting to burn in the crowd.
And this photograph showed a car flipped on its side in the middle of a massive crowd.
A video appears to show the car as it's being flipped.
Fireworks went off across Philly.
🎆
And green lights — for the Eagles — were seen all across the city.
Even cops seemed to be joining in the excitement.
There were some reports of scattered looting, and vandalism.
Authorities were still hard at work on the streets and in the control rooms throughout Sunday night and into Monday morning. They had one small plea for those out celebrating...
