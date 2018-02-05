BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People From Philadelphia Went Completely Nuts After The Eagles Won The Super Bowl

news

People From Philadelphia Went Completely Nuts After The Eagles Won The Super Bowl

It's the first time the team has ever won a Super Bowl and its fans did not play it cool at all.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke and Rose Troup Buchanan

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 5, 2018, at 5:56 a.m. ET

Posted on February 4, 2018, at 11:11 p.m. ET

In case you missed it, the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Minneapolis.

They said it couldn't be done. The @Eagles did it. #SBLII
NFL Network @nflnetwork

They said it couldn't be done. The @Eagles did it. #SBLII

Reply Retweet Favorite
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

It was a very close and intense game until the end.

Fans watching the game in Philly were super chill about the win, and decided to cheer a little and then go home...

The Eagles are coming back to Philly with the Lombardi Trophy.
Dave Zangaro @DZangaroNBCS

The Eagles are coming back to Philly with the Lombardi Trophy.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Not! We're talking about Philadelphia fans here: some of the country's most notorious superfans, who stuck with their team for decades despite never winning a Super Bowl.

👏🏻Phil Basser, a 99 year old #Eagles Fan whose lived in Philadelphia since 1918 &amp; supported them since their incep… https://t.co/aaOReUrzT8
Samantha Quek @SamanthaQuek

👏🏻Phil Basser, a 99 year old #Eagles Fan whose lived in Philadelphia since 1918 &amp; supported them since their incep… https://t.co/aaOReUrzT8

Reply Retweet Favorite

And. They. Went. NUTS.

Crowds fill the streets in #Philadelphia. #FlyEaglesFly #SB52 https://t.co/CCFI4O21v6
CBS Philly @CBSPhilly

Crowds fill the streets in #Philadelphia. #FlyEaglesFly #SB52 https://t.co/CCFI4O21v6

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were seen marching through streets, yelling "Fuck Tom Brady" — referring, of course, to the Patriots' quarterback.

Crowds are gathering in Beaver Canyon and they’re certainly not Tom Brady fans.
Onward State @OnwardState

Crowds are gathering in Beaver Canyon and they’re certainly not Tom Brady fans.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And they chanted the last name of Eagles quarterback — and now folk hero — Nick Foles.

🔥 FOLES! FOLES! FOLES! FOLES! 🔥
SB Nation @SBNation

🔥 FOLES! FOLES! FOLES! FOLES! 🔥

Reply Retweet Favorite

People climbed the gates of Philadelphia City Hall.

Now: Gate climbers on City Hall @NBCPhiladelphia
Matt DeLucia @MattDeLucia

Now: Gate climbers on City Hall @NBCPhiladelphia

Reply Retweet Favorite

Multiple people were seen jumping off an awning of the Ritz Carlton into a crowd of people in downtown Philly.

Here's another video of someone else jumping off the Ritz-Carlton after tonight's #SuperBowl victory! #FlyEaglesFly
Melody Blockchain Starling 💸🌠 @pixelyunicorn

Here's another video of someone else jumping off the Ritz-Carlton after tonight's #SuperBowl victory! #FlyEaglesFly

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
People are jumping into the crowd off the awning of the Ritz
💔 @alyssakeiko

People are jumping into the crowd off the awning of the Ritz

Reply Retweet Favorite
i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city
paprika @ejpalandro

i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city

Reply Retweet Favorite
OMG I JUST WATCHED A MAN DIE
max @MaxOnTwitter

OMG I JUST WATCHED A MAN DIE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or, you know, doing backflips on it...

This awning collapsed 20min later under the weight of 30+ fans #eagles #SuperBowl52 #philadelphia
Joe @DjangBro

This awning collapsed 20min later under the weight of 30+ fans #eagles #SuperBowl52 #philadelphia

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Until the awning collapsed.

Shit is getting wild in Philly. #SuperBowl
Marlow Stern @MarlowNYC

Shit is getting wild in Philly. #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was unclear Monday morning if anyone was seriously injured when the awning collapsed.

There was lots of screaming and running.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @watchmysneakers

The city of Philadelphia was so nervous about how citizens would react after the game, it preemptively greased light poles with hydraulic fluid to prevent people from climbing them.

Philadelphia pole climbers: meet your match tonight. As predicted, no Crisco on the poles. Instead, police are usin… https://t.co/Xxj1P1pB29
Caitlin McCabe @mccabe_caitlin

Philadelphia pole climbers: meet your match tonight. As predicted, no Crisco on the poles. Instead, police are usin… https://t.co/Xxj1P1pB29

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the past, they've used Crisco.

Of course, Eagles fans took that as a challenge to climb the poles.

@Eagles fan &gt; hydraulic fluid. Yep, he scaled the light pole! Come on guys!!! Celebrate safely! Be responsible… https://t.co/PAyy9twdak
Christie Ileto @Christie_Ileto

@Eagles fan &gt; hydraulic fluid. Yep, he scaled the light pole! Come on guys!!! Celebrate safely! Be responsible… https://t.co/PAyy9twdak

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Pole vs Eagles fan. Advantage: Eagles fan.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

Pole vs Eagles fan. Advantage: Eagles fan.

Reply Retweet Favorite
[hears the poles are greased with Crisco] “IM CLIMBIN IT” [hears the police have switched to hydraulic fluid] “I’M… https://t.co/nEIqn2C6Zw
Adam Weinstein @AdamWeinstein

[hears the poles are greased with Crisco] “IM CLIMBIN IT” [hears the police have switched to hydraulic fluid] “I’M… https://t.co/nEIqn2C6Zw

Reply Retweet Favorite

The police even joked about it on Twitter.

@BDiFran10
Philadelphia Police @PhillyPolice

@BDiFran10

Reply Retweet Favorite
No - we did NOT grease our running backs.
Philadelphia Police @PhillyPolice

No - we did NOT grease our running backs.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the night, fires were seen burning in the streets.

PHILLY IS LITERALLY LIT! 👀
SB Nation @SBNation

PHILLY IS LITERALLY LIT! 👀

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person shared a Snapchat of small fire starting to burn in the crowd.

@World_Wide_Wob Seen this on snap, lmao they burning it down
Kristaps @bper32

@World_Wide_Wob Seen this on snap, lmao they burning it down

Reply Retweet Favorite

And this photograph showed a car flipped on its side in the middle of a massive crowd.

#NOW @eagles fans flip a car outside the Bellevue! Come on guys! Celebrate responsibly!!! Police are guarding the c… https://t.co/je0qQtUcG2
Christie Ileto @Christie_Ileto

#NOW @eagles fans flip a car outside the Bellevue! Come on guys! Celebrate responsibly!!! Police are guarding the c… https://t.co/je0qQtUcG2

Reply Retweet Favorite

A video appears to show the car as it's being flipped.

They flipped a car over... #EaglesWin #superbowl
Sol Betesh @solomanbetesh

They flipped a car over... #EaglesWin #superbowl

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Fireworks went off across Philly.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jackieboyden

🎆

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

Reply Retweet Favorite

And green lights — for the Eagles — were seen all across the city.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @phillymag

Even cops seemed to be joining in the excitement.

Happiest @PhillyPolice officer, Mark Lapenta, of the 22nd District, celebrating with fans at @TempleUniv
Robert Moran @RobertMoran215

Happiest @PhillyPolice officer, Mark Lapenta, of the 22nd District, celebrating with fans at @TempleUniv

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

There were some reports of scattered looting, and vandalism.

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this.
Stephanie Farr @FarFarrAway

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We have had several acts of vandalism where windows have been smashed, and some injuries have been reported around light poles that have been pulled down," Philadelphia police said in a statement.

"We have one report of looting at a gas station. There have been no fatalities.”

As a result of the crowds on the streets, the city's night buses were suspended, although usual bus service had partially resumed as of Monday morning.

Authorities were still hard at work on the streets and in the control rooms throughout Sunday night and into Monday morning. They had one small plea for those out celebrating...

Still going strong in the EOC. But, if everyone could go home that would be great. We have to get some rest to star… https://t.co/dj64AWNtFd
Brian Geer @PPDBrianGeer

Still going strong in the EOC. But, if everyone could go home that would be great. We have to get some rest to star… https://t.co/dj64AWNtFd

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Philadelphia Eagles Just Won Their First Super Bowl

buzzfeed.com

People From Philadelphia Are Acting Completely Civilized And Chill Heading Into The Super Bowl

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT