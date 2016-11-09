BuzzFeed News

People With Disabilities Are Expressing Disbelief That Trump Is President

People With Disabilities Are Expressing Disbelief That Trump Is President

"If I met Donald Trump, he'd be happy to mock my disability. Imagine what he will do to people like me."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 2:22 a.m. ET

People with disabilities took to Twitter to express their disbelief that Trump will be the next president after what he said about people with disabilities.

having autism and seeing a guy making fun of people with a disability tells me all I need to know about a person trump is disgusting
matt harvey @halladayfan32

having autism and seeing a guy making fun of people with a disability tells me all I need to know about a person trump is disgusting

Trump was heavily criticized during the campaign for apparently mocking a reporter who has arthrogryposis, which restricts muscle movement.

i have a disability and i TRULY believe if you vote trump you have voted against me
Skye @skyepayyyne

i have a disability and i TRULY believe if you vote trump you have voted against me

"If I met Donald Trump, he'd be happy to mock my disability. Imagine what he will do to people like me," wrote one person.

If I met Donald Trump, he'd be happy to mock my disability. Imagine what he will do to people like me.
Hannah Barham-Brown @HannahPopsy

If I met Donald Trump, he'd be happy to mock my disability. Imagine what he will do to people like me.

"I'm not ok," wrote another person considering the prospect of a Trump presidency.

If I were to criticize Trump to his face he would just mock my physical disability in return, yet he will likely lead my country. I'm not ok
halfcoordinated @halfcoordinated

If I were to criticize Trump to his face he would just mock my physical disability in return, yet he will likely lead my country. I'm not ok

"I have a disability and I found that very cruel!" wrote one person who said they have epilepsy.

I have a disability and I found that very cruel! I have grandmal seizures about two a week unless I'm stressed and…
Amanda @AmandaSuzanne36

I have a disability and I found that very cruel! I have grandmal seizures about two a week unless I'm stressed and… https://t.co/5fLpezJqV9

People also tried to offer support to their community. "I have a disability. I am fodder for Trump's abuse. But I know so many others are much more vulnerable," wrote one person.

I'm a woman. I have a disability. I am fodder for Trump's abuse. But I know so many others are much more vulnerable. I care. #ElectionNight
Catherine Q. @CatherineQ

I'm a woman. I have a disability. I am fodder for Trump's abuse. But I know so many others are much more vulnerable. I care. #ElectionNight

The family members of people with disabilities also took to Twitter to say they could never support Trump because of what he had said.

Coming from someone who will never love another human like I love my brother, who had a disability, I can't vote for trump
Danii Swisher @dswishet2015

Coming from someone who will never love another human like I love my brother, who had a disability, I can't vote for trump

I will not let Donald Trump belittle people with disabilities including my sister, or treat them like they're nothing. #ImWithHer
£mma @McGinnisEmma

I will not let Donald Trump belittle people with disabilities including my sister, or treat them like they're nothing. #ImWithHer

"To make fun of someone with a disability is absolutely disgusting and repulsive," wrote one family member.

My brother has heart problems and for trump to make fun of someone with a disability is absolutely disgusting and repulsive🌓🙄😒
Epiphany @ayersepiphany2

My brother has heart problems and for trump to make fun of someone with a disability is absolutely disgusting and repulsive🌓🙄😒

"My heart is ripped out," said a person who said they had a disabled parent.

As a person with a disabled parent, after what Trump had said about people with disabilities, my heart is being ripped out. Come on America.
Houston McCullough @houston_anne14

As a person with a disabled parent, after what Trump had said about people with disabilities, my heart is being ripped out. Come on America.

Trump supporters, PLEASE explain to me how my friends in the disability community don't matter.
veronica @itsveronicayo__

Trump supporters, PLEASE explain to me how my friends in the disability community don't matter.

People with disabilities worried about their rights.

If Trump wins I worry about myself &amp; everyone disabled. We already know he doesn't respect people w/disabilities. What about our rights? 😢
LincolnsLittleBirds @ILlittlebirds

If Trump wins I worry about myself &amp; everyone disabled. We already know he doesn't respect people w/disabilities. What about our rights? 😢

What would a Trump win mean for their financial security?

I am full of fear that a Trump win in conjunction with my disability takes away any chance I have at financial secu…
Samantha Reid @sammmreid

I am full of fear that a Trump win in conjunction with my disability takes away any chance I have at financial secu… https://t.co/A27D4uM2qu

People discussed their worries about cuts to disability benefits and medical insurance increases.

Tell me some more about how Trump voters are just economically anxious while I'm constantly worrying abt disability cuts &amp; med price hikes
Bats Bomb 💣 @TenaciousBats

Tell me some more about how Trump voters are just economically anxious while I'm constantly worrying abt disability cuts &amp; med price hikes

Is my mother's social security disability benefits at risk? #ElectionNight #Election2016 #Trump
Amanda M @AmandaMoMorris

Is my mother's social security disability benefits at risk? #ElectionNight #Election2016 #Trump

