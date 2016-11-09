People With Disabilities Are Expressing Disbelief That Trump Is President
"If I met Donald Trump, he'd be happy to mock my disability. Imagine what he will do to people like me."
People with disabilities took to Twitter to express their disbelief that Trump will be the next president after what he said about people with disabilities.
Trump was heavily criticized during the campaign for apparently mocking a reporter who has arthrogryposis, which restricts muscle movement.
"If I met Donald Trump, he'd be happy to mock my disability. Imagine what he will do to people like me," wrote one person.
"I'm not ok," wrote another person considering the prospect of a Trump presidency.
"I have a disability and I found that very cruel!" wrote one person who said they have epilepsy.
People also tried to offer support to their community. "I have a disability. I am fodder for Trump's abuse. But I know so many others are much more vulnerable," wrote one person.
The family members of people with disabilities also took to Twitter to say they could never support Trump because of what he had said.
"To make fun of someone with a disability is absolutely disgusting and repulsive," wrote one family member.
"My heart is ripped out," said a person who said they had a disabled parent.
People with disabilities worried about their rights.
What would a Trump win mean for their financial security?
People discussed their worries about cuts to disability benefits and medical insurance increases.
