BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Thanking Black Women On Twitter For Helping To Defeat Roy Moore In Alabama

politics

People Are Thanking Black Women On Twitter For Helping To Defeat Roy Moore In Alabama

"What, 63 years since Rosa Parks got arrested in Montgomery and black women are still shutting down racist assholes in Alabama."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 13, 2017, at 12:29 a.m. ET

Posted on December 13, 2017, at 12:07 a.m. ET

In a closely watched special election for an Alabama Senate seat, Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore, who refused to step out of the race amid allegations of past sexual misconduct against teen girls.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images, Brynn Anderson / AP

Doug Jones' win on Tuesday night is historic — he will be the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in more than two decades.

The results were unexpected, despite the allegations against Moore, because Alabama is such a GOP-dominated state.

While it's too early to know the breakdown of the voting demographics in the race, many people on social media credited the win to black voters, especially black women.

Some cited exit poll data.

My god. Ninety-eight percent of black women went for Jones, per exit poll. https://t.co/OVwSjKnsUW
Chris Geidner @chrisgeidner

My god. Ninety-eight percent of black women went for Jones, per exit poll. https://t.co/OVwSjKnsUW

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Washington Post early exit polls showed that 98% of black women voted for Jones.

Via instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Black residents make up 26.8% of Alabama's population, according to US Census data, and often vote for Democrats. And voter turnout during Tuesday's election was high.

"Trust black women, trust a real investment of resources, and trust excellent organizing," Symone Sanders, Priorities USA strategist, told BuzzFeed News.

The night before the election, Kayla Moore, Roy Moore's wife, had defended her husband against people who said he was racist.

"We have many friends that are black, and we also fellowship with them in church and in our home," she said at a campaign rally.

For his own part, Jones has pointed many times to his record of helping black residents, often pointing to when he was a federal prosecutor in the infamous 1963 bombing of the predominantly black 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, pursuing a case against two members of the Ku Klux Klan.

Either way, people wanted to show they appreciated black women in the campaign against Moore.

Dear Black Women Of Alabama...
Carlos Whittaker @loswhit

Dear Black Women Of Alabama...

Reply Retweet Favorite

People praised their power.

Black women in Alabama pulling up to save everybody.
Fon-Z ❄️ @fonzfranc

Black women in Alabama pulling up to save everybody.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Live shot of black women in Alabama. Don’t ever underestimate the power of black women.
Yesha @YeshaCallahan

Live shot of black women in Alabama. Don’t ever underestimate the power of black women.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
black women of Alabama walking into work tomorrow knowing they defeated their MAGA coworkers.
. @_Vaun

black women of Alabama walking into work tomorrow knowing they defeated their MAGA coworkers.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people were just like, yasssssss.

Black women in Alabama tonight
Aaron Randle @aaronronel

Black women in Alabama tonight

Reply Retweet Favorite
Black women when they left the voting booths in Alabama:
Morgan Jerkins @MorganJerkins

Black women when they left the voting booths in Alabama:

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Alabama is a deeply Republican state, and the #AlabamaSenateElection will almost certainly go to Moore despite his… https://t.co/ivgbmfNke0
Ben @mrbenjiweb

"Alabama is a deeply Republican state, and the #AlabamaSenateElection will almost certainly go to Moore despite his… https://t.co/ivgbmfNke0

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Black women in #Alabama be like: #AlabamaSenateElection
Joanne ✊🏽🦋💗🔥 @ChildPleez007

Black women in #Alabama be like: #AlabamaSenateElection

Reply Retweet Favorite

Along with praising black women, people noted that former President Obama had done a robo call urging people to vote for Doug Jones.

@HeidiMWilson @Ange_Amene @ThomboyD Progressive voters did not win Alabama. The black vote won Alabama. President O… https://t.co/YoVMRC2wr7
gibagee @CooperKrimshaw

@HeidiMWilson @Ange_Amene @ThomboyD Progressive voters did not win Alabama. The black vote won Alabama. President O… https://t.co/YoVMRC2wr7

Reply Retweet Favorite

People also noted the historical precedent.

Black voters - black women voters - many of whom are undoubtedly descendants of enslaved laborers in Alabama just s… https://t.co/9moGUAT9tM
Justin Shaw @JustinPShaw

Black voters - black women voters - many of whom are undoubtedly descendants of enslaved laborers in Alabama just s… https://t.co/9moGUAT9tM

Reply Retweet Favorite
Lest we forget what it took for the opportunity for black voters, particularly black women, to deliver an unlikely… https://t.co/7P8rrcwNvO
Dr. Marcia Chatelain @DrMChatelain

Lest we forget what it took for the opportunity for black voters, particularly black women, to deliver an unlikely… https://t.co/7P8rrcwNvO

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
What, 63 years since Rosa Parks got arrested in Montgomery and black women are still shutting down racist assholes in Alabama
Jeremy Whitley @jrome58

What, 63 years since Rosa Parks got arrested in Montgomery and black women are still shutting down racist assholes in Alabama

Reply Retweet Favorite
Black women came to the Alabama polls (despite massive widespread voter suppression) like
Robin Thede @robinthede

Black women came to the Alabama polls (despite massive widespread voter suppression) like

Reply Retweet Favorite

There was also some pushback to the idea that black women voted to "save everyone."

Like I don't think people get that Black women don't turn out because of some maternal instinct to save everyone. W… https://t.co/9wv012FzhX
Keidra @ Mastodon @kdc

Like I don't think people get that Black women don't turn out because of some maternal instinct to save everyone. W… https://t.co/9wv012FzhX

Reply Retweet Favorite
ANYWAY if you’re a publication still writing those white working class think pieces in excess, consider instead cov… https://t.co/m8kdpSwnVZ
Britt Julious @britticisms

ANYWAY if you’re a publication still writing those white working class think pieces in excess, consider instead cov… https://t.co/m8kdpSwnVZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Black women are not political mules to be used every time a mediocre white candidate needs to win. No amount of v… https://t.co/LlgqQaeKEA
Charlene Carruthers @CharleneCac

Black women are not political mules to be used every time a mediocre white candidate needs to win. No amount of v… https://t.co/LlgqQaeKEA

Reply Retweet Favorite
For non-Black folks praising Black women in tonight's election - do more. Support Black women. Stand up for Black w… https://t.co/IleOJzcMum
ReBecca Theodore @FilmFatale_NYC

For non-Black folks praising Black women in tonight's election - do more. Support Black women. Stand up for Black w… https://t.co/IleOJzcMum

Reply Retweet Favorite

"If you are thanking the black women of Alabama tonight for defeating Roy Moore," one user wrote, "maybe tomorrow you can start thinking about how to repay them."

If you are thanking the black women of Alabama tonight for defeating Roy Moore maybe tomorrow you can start think… https://t.co/aWgzfGawRV
Ijeoma Oluo @IjeomaOluo

If you are thanking the black women of Alabama tonight for defeating Roy Moore maybe tomorrow you can start think… https://t.co/aWgzfGawRV

Reply Retweet Favorite

Donald Trump’s Playbook Couldn’t Save Roy Moore

buzzfeed.com

Democrats Just Scored A Historic Win In Alabama

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT