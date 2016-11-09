People Are Fuming Trump Won The Election, Declaring “He’s Not My President”
"Trump did not win. Hatred won. Racism won. Sexism won. Ignorance won. I will not recognize a bigot as my leader #HesNotMyPresident"
After Donald Trump won the presidential race Tuesday night, people started using #HesNotMyPresident on social media to express why Trump did not represent them.
Many used the hashtag to show how Trump's values did not align with their own.
"For once in my life I am not proud to be an American," wrote one person.
Others used the hashtag to show their solidarity with minority groups.
Some said no matter what they still supported the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton.
Many people talked about how scared they were about Trump as president.
One woman said her 4-year-old niece was crying because she is "scared of Donald Trump."
Another person said he would start World War 3.
"This election showed how many people care more about money than humanity," one person said.
Others expressed that "the fight is not over."
People used #HesNotMyPresident to mourn that Obama was leaving the office.
Some people used the hashtag to fight back, saying "Wrong! President Trump IS your president."
CORRECTION
One of the social media posts included in this story was later identified as part of a Russian-backed social media operation, according to a list provided by Twitter to the House Intelligence Committee. The tweet has been removed.
