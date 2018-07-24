BuzzFeed News

People Are Calling For A Republican Politician To Resign After He Said The N-Word And Exposed His Butt

People Are Calling For A Republican Politician To Resign After He Said The N-Word And Exposed His Butt

Georgia lawmaker Jason Spencer repeatedly yelled the slur during the taping of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series Who Is America?

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Last updated on July 23, 2018, at 10:14 p.m. ET

Posted on July 23, 2018, at 8:02 p.m. ET

A Georgia lawmaker is being called on to resign after he repeatedly shouted the n-word and dropped his pants on Sunday night's episode of Who Is America?

Jason Spencer, a Republican state representative from southeast Georgia, appeared on the show with its host Sacha Baron Cohen, who was in character as Col. Erran Morad.

Spencer apparently believed Baron Cohen's character was an Israeli agent teaching him how to protect himself against terrorism.

In the episode, the pair first discuss Spencer's support of a burqa ban, which was so unpopular in Georgia that he was forced to withdraw his bill in 2016.

"I don't call it a burqa ban, I call it an anti-masking statute," Spencer said.

Baron Cohen's character proceeds to teach Spencer supposed anti-terrorism practices by instructing him to convince a terror suspect that he's a Chinese tourist. In response, Spencer yells out a nonsensical stream of words, including konichiwa, sushi, red dragon, Hong Kong, chopsticks, and Ho Chi Minh.

In the next task, Spencer is supposedly being taught how to stop a terrorist during a hypothetical kidnapping. Baron Cohen instructs Spencer to attract attention to himself, adding, "In America, there is one forbidden word. It is the n-word."

To attract attention, Spencer screams the racial slur four times before Baron Cohen stops him, saying, "Are you crazy? The n-word is loony! Not this word. This word is disgusting."

"Got it," Spencer replies.

During the final lesson, Baron Cohen tells Spencer to use his "buttocks to intimidate ISIS," because it will turn ISIS members into "homosexuals."

Spencer then pulls his pants and underwear down and chases Baron Cohen around while yelling, "I'll touch you with my buttocks" and "America!"

Watch the full clip here:

In response to the video, Spencer has faced mounting criticism, including from Georgia's Republican governor, Nathan Deal, who said he found the behavior "appalling and offensive."

The actions and language used by Jason Spencer are appalling and offensive. There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever, and I am saddened and disgusted by it.
The actions and language used by Jason Spencer are appalling and offensive. There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever, and I am saddened and disgusted by it.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston called for Spencer's resignation in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News.

"The actions and language used on this video are reprehensible," said Ralston. "Representative Spencer has disgraced himself and should resign immediately."

Kaleb McMichen, the communications director for the House Speaker's Office, told BuzzFeed News that the House Majority Leader Jon Burns and House Minority Leader Bob Trammell are considering filing a joint ethics complaint over Spencer's behavior. McMichen added that a complaint would have to go through the ethics committee process.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle also tweeted that Spencer should resign "immediately." And

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, a Republican, also tweeted that Spencer should resign.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Spencer, but did not immediately respond.

In a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday, the lawmaker apologized for the "ridiculously ugly episode," but defended himself by saying that "Sacha Baron Cohen and his associates took advantage of my paralyzing fear that my family would be attacked."

Last year, Spencer also came under fire for telling former Georgia state representative LaDawn Jones, a black woman, that she would not be "met with torches but something a lot more definitive" if she continued to push for the removal of Confederate statues in the state. Other Georgia politicians had called for his resignation at the time.

Spencer, who has served as a Georgia lawmaker since 2010, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he refuses to step down. However, he only has months left in office after losing to Republican challenger Steven Sainz in the May primaries. His terms ends in November.

Jason Spencer apologizes for using racial slurs and exposing himself on a #WhoIsAmerica TV show but will not resign from office. #gapol
Jason Spencer apologizes for using racial slurs and exposing himself on a #WhoIsAmerica TV show but will not resign from office. #gapol

This is not the first time Baron Cohen's new show has tricked American politicians. In last week's premiere episode, several Republicans were duped into endorsing a program to arm toddlers with guns.

