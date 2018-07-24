Showtime / Via YouTube

Spencer apparently believed Baron Cohen's character was an Israeli agent teaching him how to protect himself against terrorism.

In the episode, the pair first discuss Spencer's support of a burqa ban, which was so unpopular in Georgia that he was forced to withdraw his bill in 2016.

"I don't call it a burqa ban, I call it an anti-masking statute," Spencer said.

Baron Cohen's character proceeds to teach Spencer supposed anti-terrorism practices by instructing him to convince a terror suspect that he's a Chinese tourist. In response, Spencer yells out a nonsensical stream of words, including konichiwa, sushi, red dragon, Hong Kong, chopsticks, and Ho Chi Minh.

In the next task, Spencer is supposedly being taught how to stop a terrorist during a hypothetical kidnapping. Baron Cohen instructs Spencer to attract attention to himself, adding, "In America, there is one forbidden word. It is the n-word."

To attract attention, Spencer screams the racial slur four times before Baron Cohen stops him, saying, "Are you crazy? The n-word is loony! Not this word. This word is disgusting."

"Got it," Spencer replies.