A Pennsylvania City Got Buried In 5 Feet Of Snow And People And Their Pups Are Trying To Enjoy It

Several feet of lake-effect snow buried the city of Erie in Northwestern Pennsylvania over Christmas, smashing local and state snowfall records.

With an additional 3.5" of snow at the Erie, PA airport as of 5PM, this brings the two day (12/25-26) total up to 5…

The National Weather Service reported an incredible five feet of snow fell on the city in a three-day period beginning Christmas Eve.

The 7 AM snow observation at Erie International Airport was 1.3" of new snow since midnight. The 3+ day total since…

By Wednesday, the total had reached nearly 64 inches.

The majority of the snow — 63.8 inches in total — fell on Christmas Day and Tuesday, breaking the statewide record for most snow observed in a two-day period. An additional 6 to 12 inches of snow was forecast for the city through Friday.

Lake-effect snow is a winter phenomenon where cold, arctic air blows over the still-warm Great Lakes, forming narrow bands of clouds that can dump heavy snow on nearby communities.