A Pennsylvania City Got Buried In 5 Feet Of Snow And People And Their Pups Are Trying To Enjoy It
Let it snow!
Several feet of lake-effect snow buried the city of Erie in Northwestern Pennsylvania over Christmas, smashing local and state snowfall records.
The National Weather Service reported an incredible five feet of snow fell on the city in a three-day period beginning Christmas Eve.
By Wednesday, the total had reached nearly 64 inches.
The majority of the snow — 63.8 inches in total — fell on Christmas Day and Tuesday, breaking the statewide record for most snow observed in a two-day period. An additional 6 to 12 inches of snow was forecast for the city through Friday.
Lake-effect snow is a winter phenomenon where cold, arctic air blows over the still-warm Great Lakes, forming narrow bands of clouds that can dump heavy snow on nearby communities.
"This is insane!" said a meteorologist for Erie News Now, a local news outlet.
Erie officials declared a state of emergency and asked drivers to stay off city streets and nearby highways, citing "an incredible amount of snow."
The governor of Pennsylvania deployed additional state resources to supplement response efforts, including plow trucks, heavy equipment, and personnel.
Erie residents are used to lake-effect events, but even they appeared to be surprised by the feet of snow piling up.
"Stop the snow machine"
"Never been more relevant"
"Erie never knowing when to stop"
"Beautiful day" — which may or may not have been a joke.
A police reporter for the Erie Times-News described the town as having a "zombie apocalypse feel." 👀
This brave husky was seen swimming through the snow.
"Husky shark"
OK, this actually does look pretty fun...
It was this poodle's very first time in the snow!
And this dog DGAF it was buried neck deep in snow.
This dude was definitely not going to let a little snow get in the way of the tropical vacation happening in his mind.
This guy was not going to let some snow interfere with his #OOTD post.
This woman was snowed in and not complaining.
"My house...send help! Lol"
"Just Erie things..."
Meanwhile, across the lake...
