Stoneman Douglas High School Students Performed "Seasons Of Love" At The Tonys And Everyone Was Sobbing
Drama students who survived the shooting in Parkland, Florida, took the stage at the Tony Awards to perform the iconic song.
Students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, took the stage at the Tony Awards on Sunday for a moving performance of "Seasons of Love," an iconic song about resilience from the musical Rent.
EVERYONE cried.
The school’s drama teacher, Melody Herzfeld — who shielded students during the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people — accepted the Tony Award for excellence in theater education.
After Herzfeld spoke, her students filled the stage to sing "Seasons of Love."
Everyone was extremely moved.
There were lots...
...and lots...
...of tears.
People thought it was inspiring.
And that the song choice was poignant.
People called it the perfect song for the moment.
"I am all mucus. That was so powerful."
People applauded the drama students as "the future."
"Nailed it!!"
"The MSDHS kids ended their rendition of 'Seasons of Love' on a major chord, rather than a minor chord. That is important. Theatre is important. Life lives on. Remember that."
