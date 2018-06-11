BuzzFeed News

Drama students who survived the shooting in Parkland, Florida, took the stage at the Tony Awards to perform the iconic song.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on June 10, 2018, at 10:39 p.m. ET

Students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, took the stage at the Tony Awards on Sunday for a moving performance of "Seasons of Love," an iconic song about resilience from the musical Rent.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

EVERYONE cried.

And they are singing Seasons of Love. WHERE ARE MY TISSUES. #TonyAwards
Broadway Black @BroadwayBlack

And they are singing Seasons of Love. WHERE ARE MY TISSUES. #TonyAwards

The school’s drama teacher, Melody Herzfeld — who shielded students during the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people — accepted the Tony Award for excellence in theater education.

“All the goodness and tragedy that has brought me to this point will never be erased,” Herzfeld said in her acceptance speech. “We all have a common energy. We all want the same thing. To be heard. To tell our truth. To make a difference. And to be respected. We teach this every day in every arts class.”The award, first introduced in 2015, includes a $10,000 prize for the school&#x27;s theater program.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“All the goodness and tragedy that has brought me to this point will never be erased,” Herzfeld said in her acceptance speech. “We all have a common energy. We all want the same thing. To be heard. To tell our truth. To make a difference. And to be respected. We teach this every day in every arts class.”

The award, first introduced in 2015, includes a $10,000 prize for the school's theater program.

After Herzfeld spoke, her students filled the stage to sing "Seasons of Love."

An all-time great Tonys moment — they rocked it!
Scott Feinberg @ScottFeinberg

An all-time great Tonys moment — they rocked it!

Everyone was extremely moved.

Oh my God, the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas drama club kids are singing Seasons of Love perfectly and now I’m crying....then they cut to the audience who is crying, now I’m crying more. Theater heals. 💗 #Tonys2018
Liz Gumbinner @Mom101

Oh my God, the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas drama club kids are singing Seasons of Love perfectly and now I’m crying....then they cut to the audience who is crying, now I’m crying more. Theater heals. 💗 #Tonys2018

There were lots...

You’re crying. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas HS students at the #TonyAwards singing Seasons of Love. #ParklandStrong
Kevin Baron @DefenseBaron

You’re crying. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas HS students at the #TonyAwards singing Seasons of Love. #ParklandStrong

...and lots...

OMG the drama students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS are at the #TonyAwards singing Seasons of Love and I'm bawling.
Zack Ford @ZackFord

OMG the drama students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS are at the #TonyAwards singing Seasons of Love and I'm bawling.

...of tears.

THE PARKLAND KIDS ARE SINGING SEASONS OF LOVE AND WE ARE ALL SOBBING. #TONYAWARDS
chelsea @chelsea_kaye

THE PARKLAND KIDS ARE SINGING SEASONS OF LOVE AND WE ARE ALL SOBBING. #TONYAWARDS

People thought it was inspiring.

I have chills. Tears. These kids who have been through hell singing Seasons of Love are truly inspiring. #TonyAwards #msdstrong
Ashley Hothan 💋🍒 @ashleyhothan

I have chills. Tears. These kids who have been through hell singing Seasons of Love are truly inspiring. #TonyAwards #msdstrong

And that the song choice was poignant.

This moment with Parkland kids singing "Seasons of Love" is undoubtedly most poignant of the #TonyAwards.
Hilary Sutton @hilarysutton

This moment with Parkland kids singing "Seasons of Love" is undoubtedly most poignant of the #TonyAwards.

People called it the perfect song for the moment.

In many ways gun violence is the AIDS of this generation. The government doesn’t give a damn as young people keep dying from something that could be prevented. “Seasons of Love” is the perfect song for them to perform. #TonyAwards https://t.co/f5HFj3k5HV
Jose Solís @josesolismayen

In many ways gun violence is the AIDS of this generation. The government doesn’t give a damn as young people keep dying from something that could be prevented. “Seasons of Love” is the perfect song for them to perform. #TonyAwards https://t.co/f5HFj3k5HV

"I am all mucus. That was so powerful."

Omg the Parkland Drama club just performed “Seasons of Love” on the #Tonys and I am all mucus. That was so powerful. Thank you #Emmys for including these extraordinary kids in the evening’s. Elie ration.
Debra Messing @DebraMessing

Omg the Parkland Drama club just performed “Seasons of Love” on the #Tonys and I am all mucus. That was so powerful. Thank you #Emmys for including these extraordinary kids in the evening’s. Elie ration.

People applauded the drama students as "the future."

And this is why I love the Broadway community. Sending my love to the #MarjoryStonemanDouglas drama department. You’re the future. You’re the right freaking now. #SeasonsofLove #TonyAwards
Katie Dunn-Rankin @KatieDR96

And this is why I love the Broadway community. Sending my love to the #MarjoryStonemanDouglas drama department. You’re the future. You’re the right freaking now. #SeasonsofLove #TonyAwards

"Nailed it!!"

Nailed it!! #SeasonsOfLove by #MarjorieStonemanDouglasHighScoolDramaDept on @TheTonyAwards Reminding us...We are all measured in love! YES! ❤❤
Sydney Lucas @SydneyLucasNYC

Nailed it!! #SeasonsOfLove by #MarjorieStonemanDouglasHighScoolDramaDept on @TheTonyAwards Reminding us...We are all measured in love! YES! ❤❤

"The MSDHS kids ended their rendition of 'Seasons of Love' on a major chord, rather than a minor chord. That is important. Theatre is important. Life lives on. Remember that."

For anyone who missed it - The MSDHS kids ended their rendition of "Seasons of Love" on a major chord, rather than a minor chord. That is important. Theatre is important. Life lives on. Remember that. #TonyAwards
Kelly Lynn @kay_lynnnn

For anyone who missed it - The MSDHS kids ended their rendition of "Seasons of Love" on a major chord, rather than a minor chord. That is important. Theatre is important. Life lives on. Remember that. #TonyAwards

