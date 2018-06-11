Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“All the goodness and tragedy that has brought me to this point will never be erased,” Herzfeld said in her acceptance speech. “We all have a common energy. We all want the same thing. To be heard. To tell our truth. To make a difference. And to be respected. We teach this every day in every arts class.”

The award, first introduced in 2015, includes a $10,000 prize for the school's theater program.