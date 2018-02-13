BuzzFeed News

Omarosa Called The Vice President "Scary" And Said He Thinks Jesus Tells Him To Say Things

Appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, the former White House adviser said those wishing for President Donald Trump's impeachment should reconsider because Vice President Mike Pence is "extreme."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on February 13, 2018, at 12:24 a.m. ET

This is Omarosa Manigault-Newman. She originally met Donald Trump in 2004 on his reality show The Apprentice and later became one of his top aides in the White House.

Her official role was director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Omarosa left her position at the White House in December, reportedly under dramatic circumstances. The following month, it was announced she would appear on the first celebrity version of the US reality TV series Big Brother.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The show premiered last week and Omarosa has already started to spill the tea on her time in the White House.

People were stunned after she said last week that she was &quot;haunted&quot; by the president&#x27;s tweets and that what was going in the White House was &quot;going to not be OK.&quot; She also said she would never vote for Trump again, not &quot;in a million years.&quot;
Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

On Monday, Omarosa shifted the political talk to Trump's vice president, saying anyone wishing for the president to be impeached should reconsider because Mike Pence is "scary" and "extreme."

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Omarosa added that if Pence was president "we would be begging for days of Trump" and that the vice president "thinks Jesus tells him to say things."

Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

"Can I just say this? As bad as you all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence," she said. "Everybody that's wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their life. We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president, that's all I'm saying. He's extreme. ... He thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I'm like, 'Jesus ain't saying that.' He's scary."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the White House and the vice president's office for comment.

