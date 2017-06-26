Ohio's Governor And Other State Websites Hacked With Pro-ISIS Propaganda

"You will be held accountable Trump," the message read, "you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries."

Signed by "Team System Dz," the message ended, "I Love Islamic state."

Team System Dz apparently hacked numerous sites on Sunday, including several government websites in Ohio, such as the official sites for Gov. John Kasich, the Ohio Department of Medicaid, the Ohio first lady's office, and at least five other state agencies. The websites for the town of Brookhaven, New York, and Maryland's Howard County were also affected, according to the Associated Press.

The websites all displayed the same message as the one above.