Officials Now Believe Missing Malaysia Airlines Plane Is Not In The Search Area

Australian officials said missing Flight MH370 is almost certainly not in the area of the Indian Ocean that crews have spent two years searching.

A team of international investigators searching for the missing Malaysia Airlines passenger jet said Tuesday the plane is unlikely to be found in the area of the Indian Ocean where crews have been searching for two years.



The Australian Transport Safety Authority said in a report that Flight 370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014 with 239 people aboard, may have crashed in an area of the ocean north of the search zone.

Satellite communications led investigators to conclude that the plane had flown far off course, heading to a remote area of the Indian Ocean before crashing.



Authorities have been searching a 120,000 sq km area of the Indian Ocean's seafloor for any sign of the jetliner, but nothing has been found so far. They have less than 10,000 sq km of the original area to search.

