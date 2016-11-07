Obama Mocks Trump For Having His Twitter Access Taken Away By Staffers
“Now, if somebody can’t handle a Twitter account, then they can’t handle the nuclear codes," the president said about Donald Trump at a rally for Hillary Clinton in Florida.
President Obama on Sunday skewered Donald Trump having his Twitter access taken away by campaign staff, after they reportedly wanted to temper the Republican presidential nominee's late-night rants and keep him on message in the final days before the election.
“Apparently, his campaign has taken away his Twitter,” Obama said at a Hillary Clinton rally in Kissimmee, Florida. “In the last two days, they had so little confidence in his self-control that they said, ‘We’re just going to take away your Twitter.'"
“Now, if somebody can’t handle a Twitter account, then they can’t handle the nuclear codes," Obama continued. "If somebody starts tweeting at 3 in the morning because SNL made fun of you, then you can’t handle the nuclear codes.”
Obama was referring to a report from the New York Times that Trump's campaign team had taken full control of his Twitter account, editing tweets before posting them.
Trump has tweeted at length about his rival as well as many other subjects, including fighting with his critics and objecting to Alec Baldwin's characterization of him on Saturday Night Live.
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
