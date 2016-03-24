BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Obama Danced The Tango In Argentina Because Why Not

news

Obama Danced The Tango In Argentina Because Why Not

Lookin' good.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 23, 2016, at 9:43 p.m. ET

President Obama is on a trip to Argentina to talk with the country's President Mauricio Macri.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

While at a state dinner in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, he was asked to Tango. 💃

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

He at first declined to dance, but then took the dancer's hand and started to tango.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Casa Rosada - República Argentina

And he wasn't too bad.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Casa Rosada - República Argentina
ADVERTISEMENT

CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller posted this image after the the president's tango, in which he said the dancer reassured First Lady Michelle Obama that it "was just a dance."

Dancer assures Mrs Obama the dance with the president was just a dance.
Mark Knoller @markknoller

Dancer assures Mrs Obama the dance with the president was just a dance.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But she didn't sit on the sidelines. Michelle Obama strutted her stuff on the dance floor, too.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Watch the full video of Obama doing the tango here:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT