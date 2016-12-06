Hundreds Mourn Oakland Warehouse Fire Victims At Emotional Vigil

People gathered at Lake Merritt to mourn at least 36 people who perished in a fast-moving fire that tore through a warehouse Friday night.

Right now speakers are commemorating individuals. "I basically lost six people," I just heard someone say. Friendsh… https://t.co/m4oUdoFSsC

People gathered at Lake Merritt in Oakland, California, on Monday to mourn the dozens of people who died in a massive warehouse fire.

The late night fire on Friday killed at least 36 people, but the death toll is expected to rise as crews continue their recovery work.

The cause of fire also remained under investigation Monday. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said if criminal charges are eventually filed, they could range from “murder, all the way to involuntary manslaughter.”

The warehouse, located in Fruitvale, has been described as being entirely made out of wood. And on Friday, it was hosting an electronic act called Golden Donna when flames broke out.