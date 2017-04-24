A Third American Is Now Being Held In North Korea

The Korean-American professor is the third known American citizen to be detained in the country in recent months.

Korean-American professor Tony Kim was arrested at the airport in Pyongyang Friday as he was preparing to fly out of the country, officials said on Sunday.

Kim is now the third US citizen being held in the country. Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old student, was arrested in the beginning of 2016 and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor, and Kim Dong Chul, a 62-year-old missionary, was detained last October and sentenced to 10 years hard labor.



Kim was a professor at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, a North Korean school funded largely by Western backers. He had been in the country for a month and was teaching accounting, according to a statement from the university sent to BuzzFeed News.



"We understand that this detention is related to an investigation into matters that are not connected in any way with the work of PUST," the statement says. "We cannot comment on anything that Mr Kim may be alleged to have done that is not related to his teaching work and not on the PUST campus."

The school added that campus activity would continue. Founded by evangelical Christians, PUST opened in 2010 and its volunteer staff are often Christians, despite North Korea's prohibition of religious proselytizing. The school teaches topics that are forbidden elsewhere in the country, such as capitalism.

The US State Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it was aware of reports that an American had been detained, and said it will work with the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang, which handles US consular affairs in North Korea because there is no official diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

Here is the full statement from the State Department sent to BuzzFeed News Sunday:

We are aware of reports that a U.S. citizen was detained in North Korea. The protection of U.S. citizens is one of the Department's highest priorities. In cases where U.S. citizens are reported to be detained in North Korea, we work with the Swedish Embassy, which serves as the United States' Protecting Power in North Korea. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.

In a statement sent to BuzzFeed News, the Swedish Embassy in North Korea confirmed that "the information regarding the detention or arrest of a US citizen in the DPRK is correct," but said the embassy would not comment on individual cases.