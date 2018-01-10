Michelle Williams Was Reportedly Paid About $1,000 To Reshoot A Movie While Mark Wahlberg Was Paid $1.5 Million

Sony Pictures

The first allegation against Spacey came from actor Anthony Rapp, who told BuzzFeed News in October that Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance on him when he was 14. After that, more than a dozen people came forward to say Spacey had sexually assaulted them.

The movie — about American industrialist J. Paul Getty (Spacey, then Plummer) — was set to be released on Dec. 22, so director Ridley Scott quickly gathered together crew and cast to reshoot the Spacey scenes in Europe over the Thanksgiving holiday in order to still meet that date.

All the Money in the World is based on the story of Getty's refusal to cooperate with the extortion demands of a group of kidnappers who mutilated his grandson in the 1970s, but much of it centers on the efforts of the kidnapped heir’s mother, Gail Harris (Williams), and Getty’s adviser (Wahlberg) to free the young man.

The movie is distributed by Sony and financed by Imperative Entertainment, which reportedly paid a total of $10 million for the reshoot. A source close to the production says Sony was not involved in talent pay negotiations.

Scott had told USA Today in December that the reshoot was assisted by the fact that so many people involved with the production and cast had chipped in to help "for nothing."