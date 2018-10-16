A Naked Guy Who Went Swimming With Sharks Is Now Wanted By The Police
He even did a backflip into the shark tank.
It was just another Friday at the aquarium in Toronto until a man stripped naked and jumped into a tank full of sharks known as the "Dangerous Lagoon."
Naturally, another visitor at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, in downtown Toronto, started filming, and the footage he posted to social media shows a naked man casually floating around the tank, before swimming to one end, climbing out, and doing a backflip — to cheers — into the shark tank.
After less than a minute, the man left the pool, passed by aquarium employees, and walked naked into the crowd of visitors who had been watching him with a mix of reactions.
Toronto Police Service identified the man Monday as 37-year-old David Weaver of Nelson, British Columbia. In a statement, police said they were looking for Weaver in connection to an assault that occurred earlier Friday — before the shark swimming — outside the Medieval Times in downtown Toronto. Authorities have asked for the public's help in tracking Weaver down.
Police said Weaver fled the scene at Medieval Times around 8 p.m. after allegedly assaulting a man, who was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in the attack. After fleeing the scene, it seems that Weaver went to the aquarium, about 3 miles away.
Police were called to the aquarium sometime after 10 p.m.
"Later the same evening, police attended the Ripley's Aquarium of Canada ... in response to reports of a man who had exposed himself," the police statement said. "Further investigation revealed the man involved in both incidents was the same person."
Police described Weaver as having a heavy build, shaved head, goatee, and a missing front tooth. They also released a photo of the suspect, and asked for the public's help in locating him.
Because of his shark swimming, Weaver is now also wanted for interfering with property, police said.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ripley's Aquarium of Canada for comment, and to find out if any of the animals in the pool were injured as a result of Weaver's swim.
The Dangerous Lagoon, where Weaver went skinny dipping, contains sand tiger sharks, green sawfish, Queensland groupers, green moray eel, lookdowns and green seat turtles, according to the aquarium's website.
