A Naked Guy Who Went Swimming With Sharks Is Now Wanted By The Police

YouTube

It was just another Friday at the aquarium in Toronto until a man stripped naked and jumped into a tank full of sharks known as the "Dangerous Lagoon." Naturally, another visitor at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, in downtown Toronto, started filming, and the footage he posted to social media shows a naked man casually floating around the tank, before swimming to one end, climbing out, and doing a backflip — to cheers — into the shark tank.

thecityissleeping / Via Youtube

After less than a minute, the man left the pool, passed by aquarium employees, and walked naked into the crowd of visitors who had been watching him with a mix of reactions.

Toronto Police Service identified the man Monday as 37-year-old David Weaver of Nelson, British Columbia. In a statement, police said they were looking for Weaver in connection to an assault that occurred earlier Friday — before the shark swimming — outside the Medieval Times in downtown Toronto. Authorities have asked for the public's help in tracking Weaver down.



Police said Weaver fled the scene at Medieval Times around 8 p.m. after allegedly assaulting a man, who was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in the attack. After fleeing the scene, it seems that Weaver went to the aquarium, about 3 miles away. Police were called to the aquarium sometime after 10 p.m.

Toronto Police Service / Via Toronto Police