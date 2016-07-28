BuzzFeed News

The Bright Lights Streaking Across The Sky Came From A Chinese Rocket

The rocket body was removed as a decayed object after it reentered the atmosphere over North America early Thursday morning.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 28, 2016, at 1:13 p.m. ET

Posted on July 28, 2016, at 1:37 a.m. ET

Turns out the series of bright lights people saw streaking across the night sky on Wednesday came from a Chinese rocket that had reentered the atmosphere over California.

Anyone else jus see these huge fireball sparkle things shoot over Vegas. Was crazy lasted 30 seconds.
Zak Bagans @Zak_Bagans

Anyone else jus see these huge fireball sparkle things shoot over Vegas. Was crazy lasted 30 seconds.

Reply Retweet Favorite

U.S. Strategic Command "removed a Chinese CZ-7 rocket body from the U.S. satellite catalog as a decayed object after it reentered the atmosphere July 28, 2016, over North America," spokesperson Maj. Matthew Miller told BuzzFeed News.

The removal took place around 11:36 CT and was in the vicinity of California, though people as far away as Colorado saw the bright lights it left in its path.

The rocket belongs to the Chinese National Space Administration, Miller said.

A lot of people wanted to know what caused the display.

Witnessed a meteor shower 😅
Eddie Macias @edxrvd

Witnessed a meteor shower 😅

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people screamed UFO immediately.

Okay so apparently there was a meteor shower. Me and livi thought it was aliens. @livilouu13 #meteor #utah #SLC
✶k⃣e⃣n⃣✶ @kkeenna

Okay so apparently there was a meteor shower. Me and livi thought it was aliens. @livilouu13 #meteor #utah #SLC

Reply Retweet Favorite
Others thought it was probably a meteor.

Full video of meteor-like event @BadAstronomer
Matt Holt @mholt6

Full video of meteor-like event @BadAstronomer

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or maybe a special space phenomenon.

Green &amp; gold multi-piece meteor just flew south of Bridgeport and the Bodie Hills, California #easternsierra
Jeff Sullivan Photo @JeffSullPhoto

Green &amp; gold multi-piece meteor just flew south of Bridgeport and the Bodie Hills, California #easternsierra

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meteorologist Brad Panovich suggested shortly after the event that it was a Chinese rocket body reentering the atmosphere.

#SpaceJunk reentry +/- 9 hrs. it was + CZ-7 Rocket Body
Brad Panovich @wxbrad

#SpaceJunk reentry +/- 9 hrs. it was + CZ-7 Rocket Body

Reply Retweet Favorite
