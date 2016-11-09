Muslim Americans Are Furious And Fearful Over Trump's Win

With Trump's presidency looking more likely, Muslims in the US expressed their fears about what their future might look like.

"Everyone needs to relax" I AM A MUSLIM AMERICAN WHO IS ABOUT TO BE LIVING UNDER A TRUMP PRESIDENCY. DO NOT TELL US TO RELAX.

So much love for @maddow for lifting up how Muslim Americans are feeling watching Trump inch closer to a win. I feel broken, confused.

Im a woman, a Muslim, and the child of immigrants and I can't believe that I live in a country that supports Trump. I'm in tears.

Many Muslim Americans were taking to social media to express their fear. "I'm actually scared to leave the house tomorrow," a young Muslim woman from North Carolina wrote on Facebook.

As a Muslim American, I'd be lying if I said that I'm not scared for my safety if Trump wins.

Linda Sarsour, who is the Executive Director of The Arab American Association of New York, told BuzzFeed News that never before had she felt "unsafe in my own country," but emphasized that she was more determined than ever despite the risk.

"I didn’t feel like this under George Bush... I didn’t feel unsafe in my own country," Sarsour said to BuzzFeed News. "I have a responsibility to stay positive, and to say that I’m going to organize tomorrow harder than I ever organized in my life. We cannot allow people in this country to fall into despair. I’m more determined than I ever was."

"The reality of our organizing is that it’s going to involve more risk," she continued. "I shouldn’t say this as a woman, but it’s going to separate the men from the boys."