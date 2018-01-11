Missouri Governor Admits To Affair But Denies Report That He Blackmailed A Woman To Stay Quiet

The governor admitted to having an affair, but denied a local television report that he took a photo during a sexual encounter with the woman in order to blackmail her.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admitted late Wednesday night to having an extramarital affair, just hours after delivering his second "State of the State" speech.



The affair, which happened in March 2015, before Greitens became governor, was first reported by St. Louis TV station KMOV.

KMOV reported that it obtained a voice recording between the woman who had an affair with Greitens and her then-husband.

On the recording, the woman is heard telling the man that Greitens took a photo of her to blackmail her to stay quiet about their sexual encounters. The identity of the couple was not revealed. Greitens denied the blackmail claim.

The ex-husband recorded his wife confessing to her sexual encounters with Greitens, but according to the report, she did not know she was being recorded. The man told KMOV he was speaking out now because he had been repeatedly contacted by law enforcement agencies about this and "wanted to get in front of a story he believed would come out eventually." The woman did not make a statement to KMOV.