People Are Not Happy With The New Miss USA's Answer About Health Care
This year's winner said health care in America is a "privilege" and people were shook.
On Sunday, a new Miss USA was crowned — the District of Columbia’s Kara McCullough 👸🏾.
Some people were really excited about how diverse this year's Miss USA contest looked.
But when people heard the 25-year-old say that health care in America is a "privilege" they were a little...shocked.
Her remarks, which come amid a heated national debate over health care legislation, drew a strong response on Twitter.
People were impressed by McCullough's résumé — but her answer about health care left some confused.
Some people just thought her answer was "not smart."
Some said her answer didn't matter — and that celebrating McCullough's win was more important.
Other people were totally digging her answer.
