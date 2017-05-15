BuzzFeed News

People Are Not Happy With The New Miss USA's Answer About Health Care

This year's winner said health care in America is a "privilege" and people were shook.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on May 15, 2017, at 2:55 a.m. ET

On Sunday, a new Miss USA was crowned — the District of Columbia’s Kara McCullough 👸🏾.

The most gorgeous women, inside and out, come from the DMV. Congratulations to Miss USA, Kara McCullough 👑 #MissUSA
✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ @merelynora

The most gorgeous women, inside and out, come from the DMV. Congratulations to Miss USA, Kara McCullough 👑 #MissUSA

Some people were really excited about how diverse this year's Miss USA contest looked.

EVERY. BLACK. GIRL. MADE. IT. INTO. THE. TOP. 10. I. AM. LOSING. MY. MIND. THE MAGIC. OMG. ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ #MissUSA
Kamie Crawford @TheRealKamie

EVERY. BLACK. GIRL. MADE. IT. INTO. THE. TOP. 10. I. AM. LOSING. MY. MIND. THE MAGIC. OMG. ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ #MissUSA

Starting with its opening sequence, the pageant, formerly owned by President Donald Trump, made a point of celebrating the diversity of its contestants. The pageant included five women who immigrated to the US at a young age, and a majority of the top 10 finalists were women of color.

McCullough is a scientist who works for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Early on in the pageant, she told judges Sunday about her commitment to advancing women in science, technology, and math.

But when people heard the 25-year-old say that health care in America is a "privilege" they were a little...shocked.

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA.
Miss USA @MissUSA

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA.

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege,” McCullough said during a question-and-answer segment with the top five finalists.

“As a government employee, I’m granted health care. And I see firsthand that for one, to have health care, you need to have jobs, so therefore we need to continue to cultivate this environment so that we’re given the opportunities to have health care as well as jobs for all Americans worldwide.”

Her remarks, which come amid a heated national debate over health care legislation, drew a strong response on Twitter.

#MissUSA Miss DC just lost me with that answer....Affordable healthcare is a privilege? Girl bye.
Kat 🤗❤ @dazella_may

#MissUSA Miss DC just lost me with that answer....Affordable healthcare is a privilege? Girl bye.

People were impressed by McCullough's résumé — but her answer about health care left some confused.

&gt; Black female scientist wins #MissUSA contest Progressives: Yay diversity! &gt; Isn't a feminist and has conservati… https://t.co/xlCLCFmrLm
Paul Blank @TheLocalGod

&gt; Black female scientist wins #MissUSA contest Progressives: Yay diversity! &gt; Isn't a feminist and has conservati… https://t.co/xlCLCFmrLm

Some people just thought her answer was "not smart."

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.. THIS IS Y'ALL'S BLACK NATURAL QUEEN! HER EXPLANATION WAS UH... NOT SMART... https://t.co/ZhjGjvJ4aS
Chihiro Ogino @WickedBeaute

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.. THIS IS Y'ALL'S BLACK NATURAL QUEEN! HER EXPLANATION WAS UH... NOT SMART... https://t.co/ZhjGjvJ4aS

After Miss DC replied Healthcare is a privilege and not a right 😑 #MissUSA
Courtney Blakely @Court_Blakely

After Miss DC replied Healthcare is a privilege and not a right 😑 #MissUSA

no thanks return to sender https://t.co/7iYoQRho6i
👑 @KiannaFierce

no thanks return to sender https://t.co/7iYoQRho6i

A brown girl won #MissUSA but she thinks affordable healthcare is a privilege and feminism is man-hate so she's cancelled. #ByeGirl
Out Rae Geous @_TheOpinion

A brown girl won #MissUSA but she thinks affordable healthcare is a privilege and feminism is man-hate so she's cancelled. #ByeGirl

When D.C still wins despite her ignorant answers on feminism and healthcare #MissUSA
katie crawford @katiem_crawford

When D.C still wins despite her ignorant answers on feminism and healthcare #MissUSA

When #MissUSA starts dropping red pills about how healthcare is not a right https://t.co/w8tZ2JFq41
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec

When #MissUSA starts dropping red pills about how healthcare is not a right https://t.co/w8tZ2JFq41

The winner of #MissUSA says health care is not a right &amp; feminism is bad. It's like Ben Carson saying slaves came to 🇺🇸 to have opportunity.
Joe Negan @mynameisNegan

The winner of #MissUSA says health care is not a right &amp; feminism is bad. It's like Ben Carson saying slaves came to 🇺🇸 to have opportunity.

#missUSA miss D.C: health care is a privil-
hokage @_vypham

#missUSA miss D.C: health care is a privil-

Some said her answer didn't matter — and that celebrating McCullough's win was more important.

Black ppl, you can't be pro-black if you bash someone thats black the MINUTE they disagree with you 😂😂✌✌ #MissUSA revealing some of yall
meeka 🇺🇸💕 @najianaaa

Black ppl, you can't be pro-black if you bash someone thats black the MINUTE they disagree with you 😂😂✌✌ #MissUSA revealing some of yall

Other people were totally digging her answer.

"District of Columbia is one of the most intelligent contestants in recent memory." #MissUSA
Miss USA @MissUSA

"District of Columbia is one of the most intelligent contestants in recent memory." #MissUSA

BTW, the new #MissUSA from DC said that healthcare is a PRIVILEGE not a RIGHT in her interview segment. Hey, she go… https://t.co/npjDRp2HlS
A Strong USA 🇺🇸 @AStrongUSA

BTW, the new #MissUSA from DC said that healthcare is a PRIVILEGE not a RIGHT in her interview segment. Hey, she go… https://t.co/npjDRp2HlS

#MissUSA is a black conservative who says feminism is trash? And she cute? I found my new wife😍
Friday @Tyus_josh

#MissUSA is a black conservative who says feminism is trash? And she cute? I found my new wife😍

