Michigan Governor Vows To Drink Filtered Flint Water For 30 Days

Gov. Rick Snyder said he will drink filtered tap water to prove it's safe after a massive lead-contamination crisis.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on Monday vowed to drink the tap water from the city of Flint for the next 30 days in order to prove it's safe following a massive lead-contamination crisis.

Snyder said he will drink from large jugs that he filled at a Flint resident's home.

"I'm going to start drinking that tonight and do it for the next 30 days," Snyder said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

When asked if his family would also drink the water, Snyder said his wife "is on board with this."