Michelle Obama Slayed In A Dress By Carolina Herrera In Cuba
The First Lady wore a red, white, and blue House of Herrera dress as Air Force One touched down in Cuba for the historic visit.
On Sunday's historical Presidential visit to Cuba, First Lady Michelle Obama wore a dress by designer Carolina Herrera with red and blue flowers on a white background.
The visit to Cuba by President Barack Obama and the First Family marked the first time a sitting U.S. president visited the country in 88 years.
Herrera was born in 1939 in Caracas, Venezuela, and later became a naturalized citizen of the U.S.
The First Lady wore a dress by the same designer to a 2014 state dinner in honor of French President François Hollande.
She again wore a dress designed by Herrera to greet the Pope in Washington, D.C. in September.
FLOTUS has become well-known for her amazing wardrobe, and many people wanted to know where they could get it.
Independent Journal reporter Kate Bennett pointed out that the First Lady's dress was actually a customized variation of this House of Herrera dress.
The dress can still be purchased from Neiman Marcus for $2,190. There's also a skirt version.
Sasha and Malia also wore A-line dresses Sunday, matching their mom.
Way to slay, as always, First Lady.
