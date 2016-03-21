BuzzFeed News

Michelle Obama Slayed In A Dress By Carolina Herrera In Cuba

The First Lady wore a red, white, and blue House of Herrera dress as Air Force One touched down in Cuba for the historic visit.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Last updated on March 21, 2016, at 11:11 p.m. ET

Posted on March 20, 2016, at 10:20 p.m. ET

On Sunday's historical Presidential visit to Cuba, First Lady Michelle Obama wore a dress by designer Carolina Herrera with red and blue flowers on a white background.

The visit to Cuba by President Barack Obama and the First Family marked the first time a sitting U.S. president visited the country in 88 years.

Herrera was born in 1939 in Caracas, Venezuela, and later became a naturalized citizen of the U.S.

She is famous for having dressed First Ladies, including Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who she began creating clothes for starting in 1982.
She is famous for having dressed First Ladies, including Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who she began creating clothes for starting in 1982.

The First Lady wore a dress by the same designer to a 2014 state dinner in honor of French President François Hollande.

She again wore a dress designed by Herrera to greet the Pope in Washington, D.C. in September.

FLOTUS has become well-known for her amazing wardrobe, and many people wanted to know where they could get it.

The dress Michelle Obama wore to the The State Of The Union this year sold out online before the event was even over.

Independent Journal reporter Kate Bennett pointed out that the First Lady's dress was actually a customized variation of this House of Herrera dress.

The dress can still be purchased from Neiman Marcus for $2,190. There's also a skirt version.

Sasha and Malia also wore A-line dresses Sunday, matching their mom.

In case you're interested, Sasha's dress appears to be this $385 dress by Shoshanna, while Malia's dress is a deal at just $48 from ASOS.

Way to slay, as always, First Lady.

