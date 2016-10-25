The President Read Mean Tweets About Himself And It Was Hilarious "Really? Well, @realDonaldTrump, at least I will go down as a president." Twitter

President Barack Obama appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, appearing in the popular segment where celebrities read mean tweets about themselves out loud. Obama, who previously took part in the segment last year, included some clapbacks this time around. "Barack Obama dances like how his jeans look," he read from a tweet. "This jeans thing, this is so old. This is years ago. Come on," he responded. Later he read, "Barack Obama... bro, do you even lift!?" To which he responded: "Well, I lifted the ban on Cuban cigars. That's worth something." And finally, he read: "President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!" Obama responded, "Really? Well, @realDonaldTrump, at least I will go down as a president."

In an interview, Kimmel asked the president what he does when he receives a call in the middle of the night notifying him about an emergency. "I have a phone right by my bedside, and every morning somebody calls and says, 'Mr. President, this is your 7 a.m. wakeup call. ... For the most part, they let me sleep. Usually, the real serious problems that come up are ones that we've anticipated," he said, while knocking on wood. "I don't tweet at 3 a.m. about people who insult me," he added, making another obvious jab at the Republican presidential candidate. Obama also discussed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. "The brand of politics that Hillary represents, which is pragmatic and says that you don't get everything done at once, you make progress and move pieces at a time, that may not attract as much attention," he said. "It's not something that goes into 140 characters. But I think she will be an outstanding president." Kimmel also asked Obama if he wished he, instead of Clinton, were campaigning against Trump. "I think Hillary's doing just fine," he said. "I am enjoying campaigning on her behalf, and also campaigning for Senate and House candidates."