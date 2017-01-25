Mark Zuckerberg Says He Is "Reconsidering" Lawsuits Forcing Hawaii Families To Sell Land

Facebook's CEO recently filed lawsuits to force hundreds of Hawaii families to sell land passed down for generations.

After receiving widespread criticism, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday he is "reconsidering" lawsuits he recently filed in Hawaii aimed at forcing families to sell ancestral lands within his vast estate.



"Based on feedback from the local community, we are reconsidering the quiet title process and discussing how to move forward," Zuckerberg said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We want to make sure we are following a process that protects the interests of property owners, respects the traditions of native Hawaiians, and preserves the environment."

"We love Kauai," Zuckerberg continued. "We want to be good members of the community and preserve the land for generations to come."