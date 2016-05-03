FBI Arrests Suspect In Death Of Kidnapped Navajo Girl

A man who allegedly abducted the 11-year-old girl who was found dead in Shiprock, New Mexico, was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday.

Ashlynne Mike was kidnapped along with her 9-year-old brother from a Navajo reservation after school Monday by a man who has been described as a stranger in a van.

The girl's brother, Ian Mike, was able to escape and was found in Red Valley, Arizona, about a 30-minute drive away from where the siblings were kidnapped.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said Ashlynne's body was found off the side of a dirt road near the rock outcropping that the town Shiprock is named after, about 26 miles from the abduction.

Tom Begaye, 27, from Waterflow, New Mexico, was arrested in connection with the killing and will appear before U.S. District Court judge in Farmington on Wednesday, according to the FBI.