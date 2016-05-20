Deadly Nile Crocodiles Found In Florida Waters

At least two Nile crocodiles were found living in the warm swamps of Florida, but it's not clear how the animals got all the way from Africa to the U.S.

At least two Nile crocodiles native to Africa have been found living in the wild in Florida — with more possibly lurking — where they pose a threat to the already fragile Everglades ecosystem and could cause serious injury to people.

How the Nile crocodiles arrived in Florida is not clear, but DNA evidence published in a new study suggests they were likely brought from Africa as part of the exotic pet trade.

"They didn't swim from Africa," University of Florida herpetologist Kenneth Krysko said. "But we really don't know how they got into the wild."

The research published in the peer-reviewed journal Herpetological Conservation and Biology said that DNA from at least two crocodiles captured in Florida were closely related to a Nile crocodile from South Africa.

Samples taken from captive crocodiles in Disney's Animal Kingdom and local zoos did not share similarities with the Nile crocodiles found in the Everglades, further suggesting that someone brought the species illegally into the state as a pet.