Two People Killed, Four Injured In A Shooting At A New Mexico Public Library

A suspect is in custody after the deadly mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library in eastern New Mexico Monday.

Police took this man into custody soon after the shooting was reported. It's not clear if he is connected to the shooting.

At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a library in eastern New Mexico Monday, officials said.

Police confirmed Monday night that two women died in the shooting, which took place at a public library in Clovis that afternoon. Two other women and two men were being treated at hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, Clovis Police Chief Douglas Ford said a press conference.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene, interim City Manager Tom Phelps told BuzzFeed News.

Police have not yet determined a possible motive for the attack, Ford told reporters Monday. He declined to provide additional details about the suspect's identity, but did confirm that a man seen in handcuffs at the scene is the one known suspect at this point.

"This is a very young stage of this investigation, so we’re not going to have a whole lot more we can tell you until we’ve had more time to finish gathering all the details," Ford said.