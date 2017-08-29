Two People Killed, Four Injured In A Shooting At A New Mexico Public Library
A suspect is in custody after the deadly mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library in eastern New Mexico Monday.
At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a library in eastern New Mexico Monday, officials said.
Police confirmed Monday night that two women died in the shooting, which took place at a public library in Clovis that afternoon. Two other women and two men were being treated at hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, Clovis Police Chief Douglas Ford said a press conference.
The suspected shooter was taken into custody at the scene, interim City Manager Tom Phelps told BuzzFeed News.
Police have not yet determined a possible motive for the attack, Ford told reporters Monday. He declined to provide additional details about the suspect's identity, but did confirm that a man seen in handcuffs at the scene is the one known suspect at this point.
"This is a very young stage of this investigation, so we’re not going to have a whole lot more we can tell you until we’ve had more time to finish gathering all the details," Ford said.
The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) said it was assisting the investigation.
The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Monday, when the male shooter walked into the library and opened fire.
“He just started unloading, pretty much the whole clip. I just kept my head down," a witness, Sam Nathavong, told KRQE News 13. " I thought he was coming my way but by then the cops got there."
When police arrived, the suspect “immediately gave up" and was taken into custody, Ford said. Officers then cleared the building to make sure there were no further threats.
"This could have been worse, but because of their training and their expertise, it was kept to a minimum," Clovis Mayor David Lansford said, praising the police response at Monday's press conference.
"This is the last thing I wanted to do today, no doubt about that," the mayor said. "We’ve been hit hard, but we’re a community that will get back up."
-
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
