The "Shooting" Scare At LAX Was Caused By A Man In A Zorro Costume

The airport was evacuated after receiving a call of a shooting that turned out to be "loud noises" caused by the arrest of a man dressed as the masked crusader.

Panicked travelers were rushed out of terminals at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night after reports of a possible shooting that later proved to be loud noises caused when a man wearing a Zorro costumed was detained by police.

Screaming passengers fled the airport amid rumors that an armed man was roaming the airport and shots had been fired. Officials closed the central terminal area and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop, delaying flights.

However, the Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed that the initial reports of a possible shooting at LAX turned out be "loud noises only" and there were "no injuries."

On Monday, airport officials released a statement explaining the chaos began at 8:40 p.m. local time when a man was spotted in the Terminal 7 lower/arrival level "dressed in black with a sword, wearing a mask."

An airport spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the black costume was that of Zorro, the masked crusader made famous in books and movies.

Footage posted to Twitter showed armed police surrounding a man in black, yelling at him to "get on the ground."