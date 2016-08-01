This Lava Lake Looks Exactly Like The Smiling Emoji
Footage taken by Tropical Visions Video of a lava lake on Kilauea volcano was posted online and people were quick to point out that the molten lava cracking through the hardened crust looked like a smiley face.
I mean, it's basically uncanny.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has been actively erupting since 1983.
Just last week the lava flow from Kilauea's Puu Oo vent reached the ocean — and it was the first time this had happened since 2013.
Watch the entire experience here. It's pretty amazing.
