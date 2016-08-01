BuzzFeed News

This Lava Lake Looks Exactly Like The Smiling Emoji

This Lava Lake Looks Exactly Like The Smiling Emoji

It's lit.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 1, 2016, at 12:55 a.m. ET

Footage taken by Tropical Visions Video of a lava lake on Kilauea volcano was posted online and people were quick to point out that the molten lava cracking through the hardened crust looked like a smiley face.

I mean, it's basically uncanny.

https://vimeo.com/176569035
http://emojipedia.org/slightly-smiling-face/

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has been actively erupting since 1983.

Just last week the lava flow from Kilauea's Puu Oo vent reached the ocean — and it was the first time this had happened since 2013.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Watch the entire experience here. It's pretty amazing.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
