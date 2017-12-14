A Kentucky Lawmaker Killed Himself On A Bridge After Being Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Teenage Girl

Dan Johnson, a conservative state representative who called himself the "pope," had earlier denied allegations that he sexually assaulted his daughter's friend when she was a teenager.

Kentucky state Rep. Dan Johnson killed himself on a bridge Wednesday after being confronted with allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl, officials said.



Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell told WDRB that Johnson shot and killed himself on a bridge on Greenwell Ford Road in Mt. Washington, and that the gun was recovered.



On Monday, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) published a seven-month investigation detailing allegations the Republican state representative woke his daughter's friend during a sleepover in 2013 and assaulted her.

Johnson was the pastor of the Heart of Fire Church and called himself the "pope." He opposed abortion rights and gun control restrictions, which helped him win a seat in Kentucky legislature in 2016, according to KyCIR. The alleged victim, who is now 21, became close to Johnson through his daughter, Sarah, and considered him a "second dad," KyCIR reported.

She said at one of his alcohol-filled parties at his house — known as the "Pope's House" — on New Year's Eve in 2012 she woke up on the couch with Johnson kneeling above her, according to KyCIR. He then stuck his hands under her bra and groped her, the report states, and then stuck his tongue in her mouth and put his fingers in her vagina.

"What you did was beyond mean, it was evil," the woman said she wrote in a message on Facebook to him shortly after the incident, according to KyCIR.