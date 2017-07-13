BuzzFeed News

Kellyanne Conway Used Signs To Explain Collusion And People Died Laughing

"I just thought we would have some fun with words," Conway told Fox News' Sean Hannity while holding signs with her favorite ones.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 13, 2017, at 1:49 a.m. ET

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News Wednesday night, bringing some signs along with her to explain her thoughts on Donald Trump Jr.'s connections to Russia.

.@KellyannePolls: "What's the conclusion? Collusion? No, we don't have that yet." #Hannity
Fox News @FoxNews

.@KellyannePolls: "What's the conclusion? Collusion? No, we don't have that yet." #Hannity

Reply Retweet Favorite

Appearing on Fox News' Hannity show to address allegations surrounding Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign, Conway apparently wanted to be sure that views understood her point of view.

"I just want to review, in case you run out of time, this is how I see it so far. " Conway said, pulling out two sheets of paper. "This is to help all the people at home."

"What's the conclusion? Collusion? No we don't have that yet," she asked, holding up a sign that read "CONCLUSION? COLLUSION" and then crossing out the second word.

"I see illusion and delusion," Conway said, holding up the second sheet of paper, which, you guessed it, read "ILLUSION DELUSION."

"So just so we're clear everyone, four words: conclusion, collusion — no! Illusion, delusion — yes!" she concluded, adding, "I just thought we would have some fun with words."

Even as the segment was airing, the jokes had already begun.

ahh yes, the dr. seuss defense
Ziwe @ziwe

ahh yes, the dr. seuss defense

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was almost too easy to turn it into a meme.

@yashar Where Kellyanne Conway failed with @TedCruz, she succeeded with @realDonaldTrump. Yet regrets persist. Sad.… https://t.co/6xZdUPOzcO
Quixotified @Quixotified

@yashar Where Kellyanne Conway failed with @TedCruz, she succeeded with @realDonaldTrump. Yet regrets persist. Sad.… https://t.co/6xZdUPOzcO

Reply Retweet Favorite
I see you Kellyanne.
Jess @jessavegan

I see you Kellyanne.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Memes on memes.

who wore it best Kellyanne
Pirate Edward Low @PirateEdwardLow

who wore it best Kellyanne

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some weren't exactly funny.

@anamariecox #kellyanneconway
Michael R. Piazza @mrp257

@anamariecox #kellyanneconway

Reply Retweet Favorite

At least she's being honest, people joked.

Finally some honesty from Kellyanne Conway
♡ brian essbe ♡ @SortaBad

Finally some honesty from Kellyanne Conway

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kylegriffin1
SeriouslyUS? @USseriously

@kylegriffin1

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Love Actually comparisons were inevitable.

Hannity on the other side while Kellyanne holds up her paper:
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

Hannity on the other side while Kellyanne holds up her paper:

Reply Retweet Favorite

And obviously someone made a joke about everyone's favorite nonexistent terrorist attack.

Amateur effort. Needs @darth
Brendan Nyhan @BrendanNyhan

Amateur effort. Needs @darth

Reply Retweet Favorite

Perhaps Conway was inspired by Bob Dylan?

Listens to Bob Dylan once
Cooper Fleishman @_Cooper

Listens to Bob Dylan once

Reply Retweet Favorite

This Snapchat hot dog filter also had a moment.

Shoshana Weissmann @senatorshoshana

Reply Retweet Favorite
So did Twin Peaks.

#Kellyanne #TwinPeaks Kellyanne is Killer Bob!
Covfefe The Lich @CovfefeTheLich

#Kellyanne #TwinPeaks Kellyanne is Killer Bob!

Reply Retweet Favorite

People had their own signs for Conway.

@BraddJaffy Me, to Kellyanne Conway, always:
TrumpsTaxes @TrumpsTaxes

@BraddJaffy Me, to Kellyanne Conway, always:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Within hours, Conway had tweeted her own response — although it wasn't totally clear she got the joke.

Apologies to the humorless. Kellyanne Conway Uses Visual Aids to Challenge Russia Collusion Narrative | Mediaite https://t.co/BPSTceybxS
Kellyanne Conway @KellyannePolls

Apologies to the humorless. Kellyanne Conway Uses Visual Aids to Challenge Russia Collusion Narrative | Mediaite https://t.co/BPSTceybxS

Reply Retweet Favorite
