Kellyanne Conway Used Signs To Explain Collusion And People Died Laughing

Appearing on Fox News' Hannity show to address allegations surrounding Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign, Conway apparently wanted to be sure that views understood her point of view.

"I just want to review, in case you run out of time, this is how I see it so far. " Conway said, pulling out two sheets of paper. "This is to help all the people at home."

"What's the conclusion? Collusion? No we don't have that yet," she asked, holding up a sign that read "CONCLUSION? COLLUSION" and then crossing out the second word.

"I see illusion and delusion," Conway said, holding up the second sheet of paper, which, you guessed it, read "ILLUSION DELUSION."

"So just so we're clear everyone, four words: conclusion, collusion — no! Illusion, delusion — yes!" she concluded, adding, "I just thought we would have some fun with words."