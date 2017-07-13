Kellyanne Conway Used Signs To Explain Collusion And People Died Laughing
"I just thought we would have some fun with words," Conway told Fox News' Sean Hannity while holding signs with her favorite ones.
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News Wednesday night, bringing some signs along with her to explain her thoughts on Donald Trump Jr.'s connections to Russia.
Even as the segment was airing, the jokes had already begun.
It was almost too easy to turn it into a meme.
ADVERTISEMENT
Memes on memes.
Although some weren't exactly funny.
At least she's being honest, people joked.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Love Actually comparisons were inevitable.
And obviously someone made a joke about everyone's favorite nonexistent terrorist attack.
Perhaps Conway was inspired by Bob Dylan?
This Snapchat hot dog filter also had a moment.
ADVERTISEMENT
So did Twin Peaks.
People had their own signs for Conway.
Within hours, Conway had tweeted her own response — although it wasn't totally clear she got the joke.
-
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.