Former USA Gymnastics Coaches Insist They Didn't Foster An Abusive Environment At Karolyi Ranch

Martha and Bela Karolyi watch as the US women's gymnastics team celebrates winning the gold medal at the Centennial Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.

In their first interview since the Larry Nassar scandal surfaced, Martha and Bela Karolyi said they did not know about the sexual abuse that took place at their Texas training camp, and denied creating an environment that allowed for abuse to take place.

The Karolyis, who are now 75, were both head coaches and pioneers of the training program used by USA Gymnastics. They spoke to NBC News in an interview that aired on Dateline Sunday night.

In the interview, the couple admitted that the environment at their training camp was "intense," but denied accusations — including those leveled by former gymnasts — that they fostered an abusive culture at the ranch.

"I don’t feel responsible," Martha Karolyi said. "But I feel extremely hurt that these things happened and it happened everywhere but it happened here, also."



Nassar, 54, is serving an effective life sentence in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting girls and women under his care, and of federal child pornography charges. The cases revealed that he sexually abused hundreds of young aspiring athletes under the guise of "treatment" for more than two decades — including abuse that many gymnasts have said took place at the Karolyi Ranch.

USA Gymnastics announced at the beginning of the year that it would stop using the couple's ranch, which is now under investigation by authorities in Texas. Before that, the Karolyi Ranch had been the most important training camp for US gymnastics for 16 years.



There are also two lawsuits against the Karolyis that accuse the couple of abusing gymnasts in their care, including hitting and scratching, withholding food and water, and making comments about the athletes' weight.