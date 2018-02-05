BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Peeved That Justin Timberlake Sang Right Up To The Lyric Where He Ripped Off Janet Jackson's Top And Then Gave A Knowing Smile

news

People Are Peeved That Justin Timberlake Sang Right Up To The Lyric Where He Ripped Off Janet Jackson's Top And Then Gave A Knowing Smile

"Wow he’s literally singing 'Rock Your Body' like this isn’t the song he exposed Janet on."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 4, 2018, at 10:13 p.m. ET

Justin Timberlake was Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performer in Minneapolis.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

His appearance was controversial due to his last halftime performance in 2004, with Janet Jackson. Jackson's top came off and her breast was revealed, while Timberlake sang the line "Bet I'll have you naked by the end of this song" from "Rock Your Body."

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

It was later deemed a "wardrobe malfunction."

Many people feel that the incident — dubbed Nipplegate — derailed Jackson's career, while Timberlake faced no consequences and never apologized.

Even before Sunday night's performance, Twitter declared it "Janet Jackson Appreciation Day," which many took as shade aimed toward Timberlake.

On Sunday, Timberlake sang right up to the lyric that coincided with Nipplegate, then yelled "Stop" and gave a knowing smile. 👀

video-player.buzzfeed.com
ADVERTISEMENT

When people saw the halftime show, they were like WTF.

I’m a little behind on the DVR, but are talking about JT singing “Rock Your Body” right up to the lyric he used to… https://t.co/wsf7Dxy5NB
Adam B. Vary @adambvary

I’m a little behind on the DVR, but are talking about JT singing “Rock Your Body” right up to the lyric he used to… https://t.co/wsf7Dxy5NB

Reply Retweet Favorite

They called JT a troll.

So he comes in singing “Rock Your Body?” The song from the “wardrobe malfunction” that pretty much ended Janet’s ca… https://t.co/0ipsAKHZVk
Chris Larsen @gatorsax2010

So he comes in singing “Rock Your Body?” The song from the “wardrobe malfunction” that pretty much ended Janet’s ca… https://t.co/0ipsAKHZVk

Reply Retweet Favorite

Don't do this to Jackson, they said.

jt has the nerve to perform rock your body on janet jackson appreciation day o m g
zo ya @zoyeahhhh

jt has the nerve to perform rock your body on janet jackson appreciation day o m g

Reply Retweet Favorite

People asked why Timberlake performed the song that got Jackson blacklisted from the Super Bowl. Although Jackson was not officially banned from the event, she hasn't been asked to perform since 2004.

Why was Justin allowed to perform Rock Your Body if that's the song that Janet was blacklisted over?
Ella Cerón @ellaceron

Why was Justin allowed to perform Rock Your Body if that's the song that Janet was blacklisted over?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sunday's show was Timberlake's third Super Bowl halftime appearance, since he also performed in 2001 as a member of NSYNC.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wow he’s literally singing 'Rock Your Body' like this isn’t the song he exposed Janet on."

Wow he’s literally singing “Rock Your Body” like this isn’t the song he exposed Janet on. #SuperBowl
Katrice @katricelamorrai

Wow he’s literally singing “Rock Your Body” like this isn’t the song he exposed Janet on. #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite

"So, to add insult to injury, Justin Timberlake is performing Rock Your Body – the very song he performed when he exposed Janet Jackson's breast. Disgusting."

So, to add insult to injury, Justin Timberlake is performing Rock Your Body - the very song he performed when he ex… https://t.co/FRtwUQhFdy
Elgin Charles @ElginCharles

So, to add insult to injury, Justin Timberlake is performing Rock Your Body - the very song he performed when he ex… https://t.co/FRtwUQhFdy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people wished the performance had been vindication for Jackson.

I really hope Janet Jackson runs up out of no where, rips off Justin Timberlake's shirt to reveal his nipple ring,… https://t.co/gmsRkQNnum
Not Bill Walton @NotBillWalton

I really hope Janet Jackson runs up out of no where, rips off Justin Timberlake's shirt to reveal his nipple ring,… https://t.co/gmsRkQNnum

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although Timberlake seemed to have one fan. The chair of the Federal Communications Commission tweeted "Whew! Thank you" at Timberlake.

Whew! Thank you, @jtimberlake. #SuperBowlLII
Ajit Pai @AjitPaiFCC

Whew! Thank you, @jtimberlake. #SuperBowlLII

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's Janet Jackson Appreciation Day Which Might Just Be Shade On The Super Bowl

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT