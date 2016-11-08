“He’s Worse”: Jon Stewart And Stephen Colbert Rip Trump Before Election

"He acts real tough, but he’s a wussy,” Stewart said about Trump, rhyming with his infamous line about grabbing women.

On Monday night's Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart joined his old friend as the Mayor of Candy Town, along with a little girl who sang about being scared to vote.

Stewart came on stage wearing a red top hat and sash and saying, "If the girl doesn't want to vote, then the girl doesn't have to vote," while handing out “toffee from an old man’s pants."

“There’s nothing in the law that says the people have to vote. Let the child do what she wants, don’t stuff voting down her throat!” Stewart sang.

Colbert questioned if he knew who the Republican nominee is. When Stewart heard Colbert say Trump's name, he spit his drink in his face.