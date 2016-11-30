This Westworld Actor Had A Massive Twitter War With Trump Supporter

BuzzFeed News

"Lemme explain. I'm as American as any American. Go back centuries," Wright said to a Trump supporter, who called for a Westworld boycott because of his views.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 30, 2016, at 1:41 a.m. ET

Jeffrey Wright got into a massive Twitter fight with a Trump supporter on Tuesday and people loved it. The whole thing started with an empowering, Feminist tweet that Wright had shared the day after Donald Trump's presidential win.

Via Twitter: @jfreewright

(NB: This post contains spoilers.)

Then on Nov. 12, Twitter user Howlman, who describes himself as a retired police lieutenant that is blocked by Cher, responded by saying all Trump supporters should boycott Westworld, noting "Hollywood does not represent America."

Via Twitter: @Howl131

Then on Tuesday, Wright responded. "Lemme explain. I'm as American as any American. Go back centuries." He added that Trump's recent Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin helped finance X-Men and Avatar.

Mnuchin, who led Donald Trump’s fundraising efforts during the presidential campaign, previously had a stint in Hollywood, producing movies such as Suicide Squad and Mad Max: Fury Road.
Via Twitter: @jfreewright

Wright tweeted that he had nothing against Howlman, but that he had a right to express Trump was a fraud.

Via Twitter: @jfreewright

Howlman responded by saying Wright's character on Westworld, Bernard Lowe, who it was recently revealed is a host, is smarter than the actor. "Horrible acting," he added.

Via Twitter: @Howl131

"Don't be an idiot," Wright said.

Via Twitter: @jfreewright

Since the conversation had clearly moved from politics to television, Howlman decided he would continue with his Westworld review.

Still, he admitted in another tweet that he had continued to watch the show, calling it a &quot;great show.&quot;
Via Twitter: @Howl131

This was all just too much for people watching the Twitter fight though and they started chiming in. After the acting critique, a reporter at Green Bay Press-Gazette was just like no.

Via Twitter: @AaronNagler

Wright seemed to appreciate the support.

Then Wright came in with this clap back for Howlman:

Via Twitter: @jfreewright

Howlman responded that it was easy to say after the fact that a police officer was "over reacting." "I had to take a life once it's not something you get over," he added.

Via Twitter: @Howl131
"I don't doubt it," Wright responded. "True for both sides." He clarified though that he had said "overacting" — not "over reacting."

Via Twitter: @jfreewright

"If you were in need id be the first to assist even at the risk of my own life," Howlman said. "Even if we disagree."

Via Twitter: @Howl131

Finally, Wright put a cap on the conversation — until tomorrow.

Via Twitter: @jfreewright

BuzzFeed News reached out to Howlman to further discuss the conversation with Wright, but he declined and said to "see our mutual attacks on Twitter if you like."

