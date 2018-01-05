Iguanas Are Freezing And Falling From Trees In Florida And The Northeast Has No Sympathy
It's raining lizards?!
It's so cold in Florida this week that iguanas are freezing.
People have been seeing iguanas falling from trees...
...on the road...
ADVERTISEMENT
...and even chilling poolside.
Don't worry, they are (usually) not dead — just stunned from the cold.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission experts recommend that people leave the frozen iguanas alone, since they could bite once they warm up.
ADVERTISEMENT
The fish and wildlife agency said sea turtles and manatees also can become stunned by chilly water, making them appear dead when they're still alive.
Florida officials asked people to report stunned animals in the state's waters — and they've already rescued a bunch of sea turtles.
Of course, people on the internet had jokes about the falling lizards: "We're gonna need a bigger umbrella."
Others were a little shocked to hear iguanas were falling from trees.
ADVERTISEMENT
People in the Northeast, who are experiencing a "bomb cyclone," didn't think "iguanas playing dead" were really a big deal.
The New Jersey State Police had some serious shade for Florida and its iguana problem. "Apparently it’s so cold in Florida, iguanas 🦎 are falling from trees. True. Temperatures are in the 40’s down there," a post from the NJ State Police reads. "Don’t worry about the iguanas, they’re saying that most of them are just too cold to move and that they’ll be just fine. So that’s good. But we sure do feel sorry for you folks down there who have to deal with such a brutal cold spell. Poor things."
But not to worry: Florida knew how to throw it right back. "I love all the Bomb Cyclone photos!!! Here’s a video for you – frozen iguana!" Jenna Isola, a Florida resident, wrote in a Facebook post that shows someone carrying a frozen iguana by its tail that is literally as big as the person.
-
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
Contact Michelle Broder Van Dyke at michelle@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.