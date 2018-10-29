An Indonesian Passenger Plane Carrying 188 People Crashed Shortly After Taking Off

Images showed friends and family comforting each other outside the Pangkal Pinang airport as they waited for news on the Lion Air flight.

A plane carrying 188 people, including two infants, crashed into the ocean shortly after taking off from Indonesia's capital city Monday morning, officials in the country said.

The Boeing 737 was carrying 181 passengers, including a child and two infants, as well as seven crew members, when it took off from Jakarta around 6:20 a.m. local time, according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesperson for Indonesia's Disaster Agency.



The Lion Air flight was heading to Pangkal Pinang, the main city in the Bangka Belitung Islands off of Sumatra, a trip that usually takes just over an hour.

Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency said that the flight lost contact at 6:33 am, less 15 minutes after it took off. Information on Flight Aware showed that tracking for the plane ended just minutes after it took off.

Nugroho tweeted images of debris in the water. He also shared images of recovered items, such as a cell phone, books and a bag that had been retrieved by search and rescue crews.

