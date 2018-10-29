BuzzFeed News

An Indonesian Passenger Plane Carrying 188 People Crashed Shortly After Taking Off

The Boeing 737 plane lost contact at 6:33 am, less than 15 minutes after leaving Indonesia's capital city Monday morning.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on October 29, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. ET

Images showed friends and family comforting each other outside the Pangkal Pinang airport as they waited for news on the Lion Air flight.
Hadi Sutrisno / AP

A plane carrying 188 people, including two infants, crashed into the ocean shortly after taking off from Indonesia's capital city Monday morning, officials in the country said.

The Boeing 737 was carrying 181 passengers, including a child and two infants, as well as seven crew members, when it took off from Jakarta around 6:20 a.m. local time, according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesperson for Indonesia's Disaster Agency.

The Lion Air flight was heading to Pangkal Pinang, the main city in the Bangka Belitung Islands off of Sumatra, a trip that usually takes just over an hour.

Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency said that the flight lost contact at 6:33 am, less 15 minutes after it took off. Information on Flight Aware showed that tracking for the plane ended just minutes after it took off.

Nugroho tweeted images of debris in the water. He also shared images of recovered items, such as a cell phone, books and a bag that had been retrieved by search and rescue crews.

Serpihan pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang. Beberapa kapal tug boad membantu menangani evakuasi. Video diambil petugas tug boad yang ada di perairan Karawang. https://t.co/4GhKcRYkpG
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho @Sutopo_PN

Beberapa serpihan pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang. Pesawat membawa 178 penumpang dewasa, 1 penumpang anak-anak dan 2 bayi dengan 2 Pilot dan 5 FA. Basarnas dan Kementerian Perhubungan terus melakukan penanganan. Beberapa kapal tug boad berada di lokasi. https://t.co/Gb6P4zjCQF
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho @Sutopo_PN

Jatuhnya pesawat Lion Air JT 610 di dekat fasilitas Anak usaha PT Pertamina (Persero), Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West Java (PHE ONWJ) di lepas pantai di utara Bekasi, Jawa Barat. Petugas PHE ONWJ melakukan evakuasi dan mengambil dokumentasi. https://t.co/Xq0kQjAWe8
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho @Sutopo_PN

Founded in 2000, Lion Air is Indonesia's largest private airline and a low-budget carrier. BuzzFeed News reached out to Lion Air for more information.

"We can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact,” said Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro, according to the AP.

Boeing, which manufactured the airplane, also tweeted that it is aware of the reports of the accident and is "closely monitoring the situation."

Boeing is aware of reports of an airplane accident and is closely monitoring the situation.
Boeing Airplanes @BoeingAirplanes

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

