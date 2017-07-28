This City Just Passed A Law Banning People From Texting While Crossing The Street

Anyone caught texting while crossing the street could be fined up to $35 for their first offense.

HONOLULU — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill Thursday afternoon making it illegal for pedestrians to look at their phones while crossing the street, becoming the first major US city to ban use of the devices while walking.



People caught viewing a mobile electronic device while crossing a road or highway can be fined up to $35 for their first offense. That fine rises to up to $75 for a second offense in the same year and up to $99 for a third violation.

“We want to protect pedestrians both as they walk on our sidewalks but also on our crosswalks,” the mayor said Thursday at a press conference. “And we hold the unfortunate distinction of being a major city with more pedestrians being hit in crosswalks, particularly our seniors, than almost any other city in the country.”

“Sometimes I wish there were laws that we didn’t have to pass — that perhaps common sense would prevail," Caldwell said, "but sometimes we lack common sense."

Honolulu City Councilman Brandon Elefante told BuzzFeed News that he introduced the bill after high school safety clubs in his district said they were concerned about their "peers who were using electronic devices and not really paying attention while crossing the street in a major highway section."

"This issue has been a growing concern as technology has advanced and the main driving point is safety. You are really unable to put a price for someone's life," Elefante said. "Having a law like this will help people become more aware."



The bill takes effect on October 25 and applies to cell phones as well as other "mobile electronic equipment" that includes laptops, video games, digital cameras, and pagers. It exempts use of the devices to contact 911. Emergency responders and drivers using their devices for work would also not be penalized.