World's Largest Marine Park Created In Antarctica In Landmark Deal

Countries from around the world came together to protect more than 600,000 square miles of ocean surrounding the Antarctic. The area is home to more than 16,000 species.

The world's largest marine protected area was designated in a historic agreement reached by 24 nations and the European Union on Friday.

The declaration to protect a vast area of the Southern Ocean is more than five years in the making and came with several compromises, reducing the size of the protected area and allowing it to expire in 35 years, the Associated Press reported.

Still, scientists say it's an important decision to set aside the Ross Sea, considered by many as the "last ocean" as it has remained pristine due to its remote location, according to National Geographic. The protected region, which is twice the size of Texas, is home to most of the world's whales and penguins as well as 16,000 other species that have adapted to the uniquely cold environment.

For the past two weeks, the Commission for the Conservation of Antartica Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), the international body that oversees the waters around Antarctica, met in Hobart, Australia, to work out the deal.

China and Russia had rejected the proposal, first submitted by the US and New Zealand in 2012, at least five times because they have fishing interests in the area.