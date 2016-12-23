Here’s What People In Hawaii Want To Tell The Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will become the first sitting Japanese leader to visit Pearl Harbor on Tuesday. Before the visit, we asked people in Hawaii what they want him to know.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with US President Barack Obama on Tuesday. This will mark the first time a sitting Japanese leader has visited Pearl Harbor since the attack 75 years ago.
Prior to Abe’s visit, BuzzFeed News asked people in Hawaii what they wanted Japan and the Prime Minister to know. Here’s what they said.
Abe's visit comes after Obama became the first sitting US leader to visit Hiroshima, the site of one of two US atomic bomb attacks in Japan. In May, when Obama visited Japan, we asked people in Hiroshima what they wanted to tell him.
