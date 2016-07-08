Here's How Google And Other Tech Companies Responded To This Week's Police Shootings

Technology companies and leaders — many for the first time — publicly addressed the police killings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.

The police shooting of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was caught on camera Tuesday, and the girlfriend of Philando Castile live streamed his death Wednesday in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, after a police officer shot him, causing protests across the country and calls from politicians. For the first time for many, technology companies and leaders responded to the killings as well.