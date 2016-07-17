Here Are The Victims Of The Baton Rouge Attack

Montrell Jackson, who has been with the Baton Rouge Police Department for 10 years, was killed Sunday during the attack, his cousin told The Advocate.

The 32-year-old officer recently had a baby son with his wife. The child was 4 months old, State Rep. Ted James told the AP.

Jackson's uncle, Charles Cavalier, told WAFB his nephew was "one of the best guys you'd ever want to know" and loved his wife and son very much.

Cavalier also said Jackson loved the New Orleans Saints and had season tickets for the Pelicans. He said Jackson had been planning to see a game with his nephew in the next few weeks.

“He was a wonderful person," Jackson's sister Joycelyn said to the Washington Post. "A wonderful person."

Joycelyn Jackson said she understands the anger some feel toward police, but that “God gives nobody the right to kill and take another person’s life.”

“It’s coming to the point where no lives matter,” she said, “whether you’re black or white or Hispanic or whatever.”

As an academy director, Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie Jr., said he was Jackson’s instructor for 20 weeks, testing him physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“Montrell stood tall everyday. He never wavered, he never quit,” Dabadie said at a press conference. “His heart was in service to this community.”

A couple of days before Jackson was killed, Dabadie said he went to the Third District Police Station in Baton Rouge to liven up spirits. But it was Jackson who ended up giving Dabadie a pep talk.

“That was the last time that I spoke to Montrell and I'll never forget it,” Dabadie said. “He is a true hero.”

Dabadie read a statement from his wife Tarnisha, who described Jackson as an amazing husband, outstanding father, and loyal friend.

“I know without a shadow of a doubt he loved his job and his city knowing this is what gives me a little peace and comfort,” Tarnisha wrote. “I know he made the ultimate sacrifice and paid the ultimate price in doing what he loved, protecting and serving a city that he loved.”