Before the game, WNBA president Lisa Borders noted that the league's players "are some of the most socially conscious that you will ever find."

"We all have watched television today and our social media feeds and we know this is an interesting time in our country," Borders told reporters during a pregame press conference. "Let me just say our Commissioner, my colleague and my friend Adam Silver put out a statement yesterday and I want you all to know that I personally believe all of us stand in full support with Adam, our big brother – the NBA – and our entire enterprise."

Borders was referring to a statement that Silver, the commissioner of NBA, put out a Saturday after after Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry said he would not attend visit the White House to celebrate his team's 2017 championship to show solidarity with football players.

Trump responded by rescinding a White House invite to the team. "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" he tweeted. Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James then tweeted "U bum" at Trump and pointed out that Curry had already said he wasn't going.