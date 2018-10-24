Scientists Discovered An Island No Longer Exists After A Hurricane Wiped It Out

Satellite images of East Island in May and in October after Hurricane Walaka.

An island in the Pacific Ocean appears to have all but disappeared after being ravaged by Hurricane Walaka.

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made the discovery when they noticed satellite images of the area where East Island once rose above the ocean no longer showed very much land.

"We were alerted [by NOAA] that recent satellite photos showed the island appeared to be gone," Chip Fletcher, a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor, told BuzzFeed News. "No one was there to witness it, but as far as we can surmise, Hurricane Walaka ran across the island and apparently destroyed it."

East Island was a reef islet and part of the French Frigate Shoals, known in Hawaiian as "Lalo," which is the second largest atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Located about 550 miles northwest of Honolulu, it is also part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

"It's just loosely deposited sand and gravel, so the waves associated with the hurricane were strong enough that it eroded it away and spread it across the seafloor," Fletcher said.

East Island was about 11 acres and about 6 feet high at its tallest point.

