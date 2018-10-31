A Controversial Telescope Was Approved By Hawaii's Supreme Court Despite Protests

The Hawaii Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled 4-1 to approve construction of a giant telescope that was halted in 2015 after Native Hawaiians protested building on the Big Island's summit, which is considered to be a sacred location and their birthplace.



The ruling is the latest development in a long-running controversy that has pitted the scientific community against Native Hawaiian groups.

Hawaii Attorney General Russell Suzuki said at a news conference Tuesday that it is possible to ask the court for a motion to reconsider in the next 10 days, after which the case could be appealed to the US Supreme Court.

The Thirty Meter Telescope is being constructed at the highest point in Hawaii at the top of Mauna Kea on the Big Island, where there are more than a dozen smaller telescopes built starting in the 1960s already in operation.



The summit of the Big Island is considered by astronomers to be one of the best locations in the world for a stargazing due to the height of Mauna Kea — it is the tallest point in the Pacific — and the geographical isolation of Hawaii, which minimizes light pollution. The $1.4-billion telescope will be 18-stories tall — the world's largest telescope — and visible from most parts of the Big Island. It will also be the most powerful in the world, capable of looking back 13 billion light years.

In October 2014, construction started on Mauna Kea, but it was met with protests by Native Hawaiians and environmentalists. Ancient Hawaiians considered all of the summits of Hawaii sacred, and Mauna Kea is part of their origin story, where they believe earth mother Papahānaumoku and sky father Wākea created the Hawaiian islands. Environmentalists have also said the summit is home to a fragile and unique ecosystem, and the only place where the already threatened wēkiu bug lives.

The protest movement was furthered by social media, with Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa posting frequently against the telescope and others celebrities like Zoë Kravitz and Nicole Scherzinger joining in with "We Are Mauna Kea" images.