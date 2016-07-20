Hawaii Congressman Mark Takai Dies At 49

US Rep. Mark Takai died in Honolulu just months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Mark Takai with his children Kaila, bottom left, Matthew, top left, and his wife Sami, center on Nov. 4, 2014.

US Rep. Mark Takai, a first-term Democrat from Hawaii, died Wednesday after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer, his office confirmed. He was 49.

“The Takai family thanks the people of Hawaii for their support during this difficult time,” Takai’s office said. “The Takai family politely asks for the continued respect of their family’s privacy.”

The Oahu congressman's death comes after he revealed in October he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Takai had initially said in February he would campaign for re-election, but in May he announced he would not seek another term in office because his cancer had spread.

Takai served in the state House of Representatives for 20 years before his election in 2014 to Congress. He was an Iraq War veteran who served in the Middle East in 2009, according to his website.

Takai was born on Oahu and graduated from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He won his first seat at the age of 27, representing the district of Aiea and Pearl City.

President Barack Obama released a statement Wednesday saying Takai "was always a fighter" and said "he leaves a legacy of courage, of service, and of hope."

Michelle and I were saddened to learn of the passing of Representative Mark Takai today. Mark was always a fighter. It’s the spirit he brought to more than two decades of public service on behalf of the people of Hawaii. He stood up for America’s most vulnerable. He championed our troops and veterans, and proudly wore our nation’s uniform. And his relentless push for cancer research inspired countless Americans fighting the same battle as him. Simply put, our country is better off because of Mark’s contributions. He leaves a legacy of courage, of service, and of hope. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark's wife, Sami, their two children, and his many friends and family.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige released a statement offering his condolences to the Takai family.



Today, the people of Hawai‘i mourn the passing of U.S. Rep. Mark Takai. He proudly served his country in uniform, including 17 years with the Hawai‘i Army National Guard. Mark humbly and effectively served the people of his state House and Congressional districts. In the often tumultuous world of politics, he has been a shining example of what it means to be a public servant. While we will deeply feel the loss of Mark Takai in the public arena, we cannot forget that he was a family man first. His wife, children and extended family will miss him every moment from this day on. Dawn and I extend our deepest sympathies to Sami, Matthew and Kaila. Your husband and father was a man of principle and goodwill. Thank you for sharing him with the citizens of Hawai‘i.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton released a statement on Takai that thanked him for his life in service.

The loss of Congressman Mark Takai will be felt keenly from Washington to Honolulu. Mark was everything a public servant should be. He spent his entire life in service of his state and his country—from the Hawaii Army National Guard to the Hawaii State house to the House of Representatives—fighting to make sure veterans and their families are supported, supporting ambitious steps to protect his state and our plant from the perils of climate change, and championing the rights of Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Native Hawaiian communities. I am grateful to Mark for his friendship and deeply honored to have earned his support. My thoughts and prayers are with Mark's family and friends, and especially with his wife Sami and his children Matthew and Kaila.