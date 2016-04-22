911 Call Placed From Prince’s Home: “The Person Is Dead Here”

Sheriff's officials were summoned to Prince's Paisley Park recording studio Thursday morning after an unidentified male dialed 911 to report an unconscious person.

Superstar musician Prince was found dead Thursday at his home in Chanhassen, Minnesota, at the age of 57.

Read the full transcript below:

Emily Colestock: 911, what is your emergency?

Unidentified male: Hi there, um, what's the address, here? Yeah we need an ambulance right now.

EC: OK.

UM: We have someone who is unconscious.

EC: OK, what's the address?

UM: Um, we're at Prince's house.

EC: OK, does anybody know the address? Is there any mail around that you could look at?

UM: Yeah, yeah, hold on.

EC: OK, your cell phone's not going to tell me where you're at, so I need you to find me an address.

UM: Yeah, we have um, yeah, we have um, so yeah, um, the person is dead here.

EC: OK, get me the address please.

UM: OK, OK, I'm working on it.

EC: Concentrate on that.

UM: And the people are just distraught.

EC: I understand that they are distraught, but —

UM: I'm working on it, I'm working on it.

EC: OK, do we know how the person died?

UM: I don't know, I don't know.

EC: OK.

UM: Um, so we're, we're in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and we are at the home of Prince.

EC: You're in Minneapolis?

UM: Yeah, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

EC: You're sure you are in Minneapolis?

UM: That's correct.

EC: OK, have you found an address yet?

UM: Yea, um, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry I need, I need the address here?

Unidentified female: 7801.

UM: 7801.

EC: 7801 what?

UM: Paisley Park, we are at Paisley Park.

EC: You're at Paisley Park, OK, that's in Chanhassen. Are you with the person who's...

UM: Yes, it's Prince.

EC: OK.

UM: The person...

EC: OK, stay on the line with me.

UM: OK.

[Phone ringing]

Shirley: Ambulance, Shirley.

EC: Carver with the transfer for Paisley Park Studios, 78—

S: Paisley Park Studios, OK.

EC: 7801 Audubon Road.

S: OK.

EC: We have a person down, not breathing.

S: Down, not breathing.

EC: Yup.

UM: He's, he's...

EC: We're going to get everybody, go ahead with the transmittal, sir.

----

Kayley McGarry: Dispatch, Kayley.

S: Yeah Kayley, this is Shirley at Ridgeview. You can cancel anybody going to Audubon, confirmed DOA.

KM: OK, thank you.

S: All right, thanks, bye.