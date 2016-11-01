BuzzFeed News

Halloween Hayride Crash Leaves 3 Dead, Several Injured In Mississippi

Three people, including two kids, were killed and several more injured after a truck plowed into a Halloween hayride trailer in Mississippi.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on November 1, 2016, at 1:16 a.m. ET

BREAKING: 1 adult, 2 children dead after hayride accident in Mississippi https://t.co/ApHbjdggk3
WSFA 12 News @wsfa12news

Three people were killed and several others injured Monday night when a truck crashed into a trailer carrying children and adults on a Halloween hayride in rural Mississippi, authorities said.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Andy West told BuzzFeed News a Jeep was towing a hayride trailer when a Ford pickup collided with the trailer from behind around 7:45 p.m. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 80 in Chunky, east of Jackson.

Two children and one adult were killed in the crash, Newton County Coroner Danny Shoemaker told BuzzFeed News. Several others were injured, local media reported.

West said three helicopters transported the injured to hospitals in nearby Jackson and Meridian.