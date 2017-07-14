BuzzFeed News

A Truck Full Of Slime Eels Spilled Into The Highway And It Was The Stuff Of Nightmares

Do you want to get slimed?

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on July 13, 2017, at 10:49 p.m. ET

Something unusual happened on Thursday in Oregon. A truck full of slithering, slimy fish overturned on the highway.

Phyllis Palmer / Via Depoe Bay Fire

The truck carrying the creatures crashed on US Route 101 after the driver, 59-year-old Salvatore Tragale, was unable to stop in time for construction work, the Oregon State Police said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Oregon Police Department / Via Facebook: OSPsocial

The truck was carrying 7,500 pounds of slithering fish in 13 different containers and the shift of weight caused one of them to come off the truck and "fly across the highway," police said. Then all the other containers separated from the truck too and spilled onto the road.

Oregon Police Department

The first container that flew across the highway caused a chain reaction that pushed four vehicles into each other, police said.

Phyllis Palmer / Via Depoe Bay Fire
Luckily, there were only minor injuries reported from the first car struck, which is kind of incredible considering what it looked like after.

Oregon Police Department / Via Facebook: OSPsocial

People noted that while there were no major human injuries, a few sea creatures were probably impacted by the crash.

Facebook / Via Facebook: DepoeBayFire

Police said there was so much slime on the street because the animals secrete the stuff when they are stressed out. Sad!

Thanks @OregonDOT
Depoe Bay Fire Dist. @DepoeBayFire

Thanks @OregonDOT

Via Depoe Bay Fire
Via Depoe Bay Fire
Also adding to the creepiness, authorities initially thought the slimy creatures were eels, but it turned out they were actually hagfish.

Animals involved in today's incident were hagfish!
Depoe Bay Fire Dist. @DepoeBayFire

Animals involved in today's incident were hagfish!

Via Depoe Bay Fire
Via Depoe Bay Fire

What's a hagfish, you might be asking? It turns out it's actually more terrifying than an eel. WHO KNEW.

Steven Senne / Via AP

Hagfish are slimy fish that look like eels — they are actually commonly known as slime eels — and are the only known animal to have a skull but no vertebral column. Fun stuff!

Phyllis Palmer / Via Depoe Bay Fire

The type of hagfish found in the Pacific Northwest is used in cuisine in Korea and by the Korean diaspora. The Oregon State Police said on Twitter that the creatures were being transported to Korea for "consumption."

Phyllis Palmer / Via Depoe Bay Fire
Even though the whole thing was very sticky, local authorities involved with the cleanup seemed to be enjoying it.

Operation eel cleanup with @OregonDOT 2 lanes now open
Depoe Bay Fire Dist. @DepoeBayFire

Operation eel cleanup with @OregonDOT 2 lanes now open

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What do you suggest he tells the #Drycleaner?" the Oregon State Police asked on Facebook, while adding a few fun hashtags: #OnlyinOregon" and the straightforward #SLIME.

Oregon Police Department / Via Facebook: OSPsocial

"#Cleanup on Aisle 101!" the police also joked.

Oregon State Police / Via Facebook: OSPsocial

They also contemplated how bad it was going to smell once it heated up.

@OregonDOT @LincolnCountySO In this heat... what is this going to start smelling like in the next few days?😳
Oregon State Police @ORStatePolice

@OregonDOT @LincolnCountySO In this heat... what is this going to start smelling like in the next few days?😳

Reply Retweet Favorite

The spill shut down the highway for several hours, but the Oregon Department of Transportation said it had reopened by 4 p.m.

All lanes of US101 now open at MP 131, S of #DepotBay after a truckload of #eels overturned, covering the roadway. Use caution in the area.
Oregon DOT @OregonDOT

All lanes of US101 now open at MP 131, S of #DepotBay after a truckload of #eels overturned, covering the roadway. Use caution in the area.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Transportation Department followed up by acknowledging that we will all be having nightmares now.

We're signing off for the evening, but I doubt we'll sleep tonight because...#eels
Oregon DOT @OregonDOT

We're signing off for the evening, but I doubt we'll sleep tonight because...#eels


