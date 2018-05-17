These Golfers In Hawaii DGAF That A Volcano Is Sending Up A Giant Ash Plume

A giant ash cloud has been rising from the summit of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, but that didn't stop people from trying to get a hole in one.

Golfers were photographed Tuesday playing a round at the Volcano Golf and Country Club, even as the ash rose up.

People were also seen Tuesday pulling over to take selfies with the ash plume.

Or just to film the plume's motion.

Officials on the Big Island have told people not to stop along the road to photograph the ash plume.

Jessica Ferracane, the spokesperson for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, told people not to pull over to take photos on the section of Highway 11 that's within the park.

"When there are ash events, like there was yesterday, people are pulling over, parking their car, hanging out and setting up," Ferracane said during a media call Wednesday. "We are not allowing that."

"Please do not become an incident within an incident," she said.